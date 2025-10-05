BCB election to be held on Monday

The much-anticipated Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election will be held tomorrow (Monday) at a local hotel in the city.

The elected directors will later excise their vote to elect the president.

The board of directors' election will run from 10 AM to 4 PM with the results set to be announced at the same day at 6 PM.

The president and vice-president elections will take place later that evening at 7:30 PM, with results expected by 9 PM.

Aminul Islam Bulbul who is the contestant for BCB president post vowed to spread the game to all districts of the country.

"Our prime target is to develop cricket. I am contesting from Dhaka Division and there are 17 districts in Dhaka," Bulbul said, adding that during the election campaign, he got some pleasant experience.

"One district is Kishoreganj and when I asked for the votes for BCB elections there, I saw that the way they are moving forward with cricket, their dreams, their plans, is amazing."

"If we can spread it to 16 more districts, later to 64 districts, the cricket will reach greater height. I think we still don't know the strength of our cricket, especially in grassroots level."

Bulbul said he saw a good hype around the BCB election, something which amazed him

"I think the election of our country's cricket board is the best election," he said.

"On a day when Bangladesh won two matches-- a T20 win with Afghanistan, and the women's team's victory against Pakistan in World Cup, BCB election news became the lead."