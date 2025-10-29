Thursday, October 30, 2025

German pianist Viktor Soos captivates audience at Goethe-Institut

The piano concert, organized with DEUTSCHER MUSIKRAT gGmbH, offered a memorable evening of expressive artistry and technical brilliance

German pianist Viktor Soos enthralls audience during a piano concert at Goethe-Institut Bangladesh auditorium on October 28, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 04:31 PM

Goethe-Institut Bangladesh hosted an inspiring piano concert on Tuesday evening featuring the internationally acclaimed German pianist Viktor Soos.

The performance, held at the Institute’s auditorium in Dhanmondi, marked a memorable evening filled with expressive artistry and technical brilliance. This piano concert was organized in cooperation with DEUTSCHER MUSIKRAT gGmbH.

A full-house audience was treated to a captivating repertoire that showcased Soos’s exceptional musical sensitivity and virtuosity. His dynamic interpretations and nuanced expression resonated deeply with listeners, earning enthusiastic applause and admiration from the full-house audience.

A laureate of the European Piano Competition 2024 and the International Robert-Schumann Competition 2021, Viktor Soos is recognized as one of the most outstanding pianists of his generation. He has performed across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, collaborating with celebrated musicians such as violinist Midori and clarinetist Sabine Meyer.

The concert was part of Goethe-Institut Bangladesh’s ongoing effort to promote intercultural dialogue and artistic exchange through music. It was also the first concert to feature the Institute’s newly acquired Kawai GL-10 baby grand piano, enhancing the evening’s musical experience.

EventArtGermanyGoethe Institut Bangladesh
