Goethe-Institut Bangladesh re-opens in Dhanmondi

Goethe-Institut Bangladesh is celebrating the grand re-opening of its newly renovated premises (House 10, Road 9, Dhanmondi R/A, Dhaka) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, marking a significant milestone in its decades-long commitment to cultural exchange and cooperation between Germany and Bangladesh.

The event was be attended by HE Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Education Advisor, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE Achim Tröster, Ambassador, German Embassy, Dr Marla Stukenberg, Director of Max Mueller Bhavan New Delhi and Regional Director of South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka), and Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director-General, Bengal Foundation. Frank Werner, Director of Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, extended a warm welcome on behalf of the entire Goethe-Institut Bangladesh team.

Since its establishment in Dhaka in 1961, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh has evolved into a cultural hub for people of all backgrounds, serving as a vital bridge between Germany and Bangladesh. It has offered a wide range of programs, including German language courses, artistic events, film screenings, lectures, and valuable exchange opportunities. Goethe-Institut Bangladesh has a rich history at its Dhanmondi premises, House – 10. With the reopening of this newly renovated building, they want to reconnect with that legacy under the slogan “Back Where We Belong.”

The re-opening signals a renewed commitment to strengthening cultural ties and supporting creative expression through local and international partnerships. The revamped institute now boasts upgraded classrooms, a redesigned library and media lounge, modern event spaces, enhanced digital infrastructure, and a back office to support its policies—creating a more engaging and accessible environment for visitors, students, and collaborators.

The re-opening ceremony featured a vibrant program that included live music performances from the renowned Bangladeshi band Chirkutt, and interactive installations that highlights the institute’s renewed vision of creativity, inclusivity, and innovation.