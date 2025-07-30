Naima Karim's VR film competing in Venice

Naima Karim’s 2nd short virtual reality film 'Mirage' is selected in competition at the 82 Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica.

'Mirage' is an interactive Virtual Reality experience of a young girl who is battling depression and anxiety. It uses a haptic vest and noise-cancelling headphones to enhance the experience.

Set in a desert landscape, it is a metaphorical and stylized adaptation with visuals created by the artist Naima Karim and her lived experience with her daughter’s depression and anxiety. However, accepting struggles and accepting help from others is not easy for a person suffering from depression and anxiety.

'Mirage' sheds light on the often misunderstood realities of depression and anxiety, inspiring empathy and understanding. The audience embarks on an immersive journey through the young girl’s mind, using hand-tracking interactivity, spatial sound design, original music, and a haptic vest.

With this interactive virtual reality experience, Naima wants to spark a conversation, helping parents and others recognize the signs and encourage people to offer help and support to those struggling with depression and anxiety.

Naima Karim is a visual artist from Bangladesh and the Netherlands. She graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Dhaka University, Bangladesh. She is a painter of the sky. Her inspirations are mostly the sky, but the natural and social impacts in our lives also inspire her. In 1999, she was completely paralysed from a neurological disorder. Since then, she has celebrated movement by painting with long, sweeping brushstrokes. Her paintings have been exhibited in international exhibitions. Besides traditional art practice, she also created visuals for her two virtual reality films using 3D VR tools.

La Biennale di Venezia was established in 1895 and is today acknowledged as one of the most prestigious cultural institutions. La Biennale di Venezia stands at the forefront of research and promotion of new contemporary art trends and organizes events in all its specific Departments.