Alvi, Shreyashee team up for two new TV dramas

  • 'Jibon Songram' explores the daily struggles of a middle-class family
  • 'Bekar Jamai' offers a comedic take on marriage and social expectations
Zaher Alvi & Shreyashee Sreya. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 11:46 AM

Actors Zaher Alvi and Shreyashee Sreya are set to appear together in two upcoming television dramas — Jibon Songram and Bekar Jamai — both directed by Nazmul Roni. The pair will bring contrasting stories to the screen, blending heartfelt realism and light-hearted comedy.

Speaking about the projects, Shreyashee Sreya said: “The stories of the two dramas are quite different. The first one, as the name suggests, reflects the familiar struggles of a middle-class family — it’s a different call for life’s challenges. The second is a comedy. I play the only daughter of a wealthy father who marries an unemployed man. The story unfolds with humorous and dramatic events. It’s entertaining, but there’s also a message for the audience. I hope viewers will enjoy both dramas when they air.”

Shreyashee made her TV debut opposite popular actor Mosharraf Karim in the drama “Hirar Angti” (Diamond Ring). Since then, she has been working regularly.

Whether it's television or OTT, Shreyashee aims to establish herself as a complete actor. She doesn’t want to confine herself to any one category and hopes to transition into films after proving herself further in television.

Topics:

DramaEntertainment
