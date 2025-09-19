Jaya Ahsan returns with fire—‘Fereshte’ drops, ‘Domm’ brews

After a year of leaning toward Tollywood with projects like Dear Maa and Putul Nacher Itikatha, Jaya Ahsan seems to be shifting her focus back to Dhallywood. With Tandav and Utsav already creating buzz, she’s now set to appear in Redwan Rony’s upcoming film Domm, alongside Chanchal Chowdhury and Afran Nisho.

But before Dum, Jaya Ahsan graced Bangladeshi screens with her first Iranian film Fereshte, which released yesterday. Directed by Morteza Atash Zamzam, the film portrays the struggles of marginalized communities—a role Jaya describes as one of her most challenging to date.

“I’ve played a courageous character from a disadvantaged background. The entire team helped make the difficult shoot smooth,” she said.

Despite the film’s serious tone, Jaya turned heads recently by sharing glamorous stills in an orange gown and black heels, adding star power to the film’s promotional wave. She confirmed that Fereshte has already generated strong demand ahead of its release.

The film has toured several international festivals, winning the National Award at Iran’s Fajr Film Festival for its humanitarian message. It also opened the Dhaka International Film Festival 2024 and was praised at the Goa International Film Festival.

Produced by Suman Faruk—who also stars in the film—Fereshte features Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shahed Ali, Rikita Nandini Shimu, Shaheen Mridha, and child artist Sathi. Jaya Ahsan served as co-producer, with the screenplay written by Mumit Al-Rashid and translations handled by Faisal Ifran.