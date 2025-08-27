Bottola celebrates 17th anniversary and Mustafa Monwar Jayanti

Celebrating bottala’s 17th anniversary various events are being organized since August 27, 2025 to mark the founding anniversary of the party. In continuation of this, a half-day children's entertainment events will be held on August 29.

The 90th birthday of the eminent cultural personality Mustafa Monwar will be celebrated on September 1, 2025. His outstanding creative journey in various fields of art has enriched our cultural journey. He has worked tirelessly throughout his life to create a joyful life especially for children and adolescents. The creator of countless joyful moments in our lives is suffering from a complex disease today. In tribute to his creative life, 'Abhiney Hatekhari', Actors' Studio, Bottala presents a day-long children's entertainment event. May the joyous day of children be his birthday gift.

The “Mustafa Monwar Jayanti” will hosted at Neelima Ibrahim Auditorium, Bangladesh Women's Association, Bailey Road. From 9 am to 10 am will be the akibuki workshop where children will make birthday cards, from 10 am to 11 am will be a puppet show by Inventor's Puppet and Together We Can from 11 am to 12 pm will be Drama Exhibition 'Bantherium' and 'Ekrimikri' will bring a collection of children's books to the outdoor area!