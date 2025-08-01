Mahmud Hossain Opu wins reFocus Award

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 Black & White Photo Contest. This year's contest received an exciting, inspiring, and diverse pool of entries from 80 countries, each a testament to the enduring, timeless power of black and white photography.

Mahmud Hossain Opu rose to the top among an incredible group of talented, global photographers. He received an honorable mention for the people category for his piece “She is the sea”.

The panel of judges for this contest includes tastemakers from the industry, including representatives from the BBC World Service, ABC News, Conde Nast Publications, Rizzoli, The Robb Report, and the National Geographic Society.

Mahmud Hossain Opu is an award-winning Bangladeshi photojournalist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, National Geographic, and The Economist. With over a decade of experience, he has documented major events including the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Rana Plaza collapse, and political unrest in Bangladesh. His powerful visual storytelling has earned him international recognition, exhibitions, and fellowships, including the U.S. Department of State’s IVLP. Opu continues to use photography as a tool to inform, engage, and create social impact, focusing on human rights, climate change, and the resilience of marginalized communities.

reFocus Awards is a global photography platform established to recognize and promote photographers whose work is technically proficient, creatively compelling, and narratively powerful. Through its three annual contests, the World Photo Annual, Black & White Photo Contest, and Color Photography Contest—reFocus honors exceptional talent across various genres. With expert jury panels, a People's Vote Award, and benefits like inclusion in the Artist Directory, Winner’s Gallery, and personalized promotional tools, the awards provide a powerful platform for career advancement and international exposure.