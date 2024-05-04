Padma Shri winning Indian artist now a day laborer

Two years ago, Darshanam Mogullaiha was honored with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award,for discovering a rare musical instrument Kinnera.

Now he is toiling as a day laborer at a construction site near Hyderabad.

is from the Telangana state of India. In the space of two years, the picture of his tragic end has emerged in a report of the Times of India.It shows that 73-year-old Darshanam is working as a construction worker at a place called Turkayamjal near Hyderabad.

After winning Padma Shri, he received a cash prize of ₹1 crore as part of the honor. But surprisingly, now that same artist spends his days working as a construction laborer!

About falling into such a dire financial crisis, Darshanam said: “One of my sons is suffering from seizures. It costs at least ₹7,000 a month for our medicine. Besides, there is the cost of regular expenses for examinations and check-ups.”

Darshanam said that he has 9 children. Among them, three have passed away. three married, and the remaining three still live with him. The burden of looking after them is also on him. As a result, he chose to work as a day laborer to meet the family expenses.”

"I have gone to many people for work. They sympathized with me, then politely turned me away. Everyone congratulated me for my award ‘Padma Shri’, and also gave me some money. But I haven't found work from anyone," he added.

A question may arise, how did the ₹1 crore prize end so quickly?

On this, Darshanam said: “I married off my children with that money. I bought a piece of land and started building a house there. But had to stop halfway. Because the money ran out."

After receiving the Padma Shri, Darshanam used to receive a pension of ₹10,000 per month from the government. But recently, even that has become irregular.

As a result, the situation for the artist has worsened. Not only that the government was supposed to give him a plot of 600 square feet. He said that he has not received that yet.

Expressing regret, Darshanam said: "I have visited many government offices, met representatives for help. Everyone respects me, but no one cooperates. What is worse is that many people take pictures with me and spread rumors that I'm begging. This is very painful."

Finally, Darshanam also met Telangana Chief Minister A Rebanth Reddy. He sent him to Minister Konda Surekha.

Darshanam said: "They have promised me that they will look into my matter. Now I am waiting for their decision."

It is worth mentioning that Darshanam Mogullaiha's ancestors were skilled in playing the Kinnera. His father made a Kinnera of 9 strings. However, he is the first to become a famous artist by making and playing 12-string Kinneras.