Stuntman of Shakib Khan's 'Taandob' dies on set

Currently Raihan Rafi's “Taandob” is under production in Rajshahi. Stuntman (who acts in risky scenes instead of the actor) Monir Hossain has died after falling ill after the shooting of the movie.

On Sunday (May 4), Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) Hospital spokesperson Dr. Shankar K Biswas said, "Monir Hossain was brought dead to our emergency department here at around 8 pm on Saturday. According to the opinion of those who brought him, he died in the car. Since they had no complaints, they left with the body."

The director of the movie, Raihan Rafi, told the media about the matter, "Monir was given a shot around noon. After that, he was talking to everyone normally. Suddenly, after two or three hours, his health deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital, but it was then known that he was no more."

The members of the shooting unit believe that Monir had a stroke in the morning. But he did not tell anyone about it. He did not share his illness or discomfort with anyone. Rafi said, "Such a death at such a young age is very painful. We have sent his body to his family in Dhaka and will try our best to be by their side."

Monir lived in Narayanganj, Dhaka and had been working as a stuntman in films for a few years. He worked regularly with assistant fight director Nepali.

Nepali said, "Monir was completely fine since morning. After the shot ended, he suddenly started getting dizzy and started vomiting. We immediately took him to the hospital, but the doctor said he had died. Monir had suffered a stroke."

Regardless, the movie 'Taandob' is scheduled to be released on Eid al-Adha. In it, popular actress Sabila Nur is making her big screen debut opposite Shakib Khan. After such a tragic incident, a shadow of sadness has descended on the entire unit. In the eyes of his colleagues, Monir was a responsible, cheerful and professional artist.