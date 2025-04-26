Sandeep Mistry’s 'The Professor' wins Best Documentary award at Ahmedabad Film Festival

Sandip Kumar Mistry’s documentary "The Professor (Jyotirmoy)," based on the life and work of Dr Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta—a martyred intellectual of 1971—won the Best Documentary award in the Foreign Film category at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival.

The grand award ceremony of this three-day-long festival began at the Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad city on Friday. Over three thousand films from around the world were submitted to this year's festival.

Upon receiving the award, director Sandip Mistry first expressed his gratitude to the jury members. In his speech, Sandeep said: “Winning an award always inspires me to do even better work.”

Speaking about the documentary, the director said that killing people based on religious minority status or any political identity is never acceptable.

He concluded his speech by urging everyone to be more humane.

On the night of March 25, 1971, during the infamous crackdown, Dr Guhathakurta—then a professor in the English department at the University of Dhaka and provost of Jagannath Hall—was brutally killed by the Pakistani army.

The 72-minute-long documentary was produced by Professor Meghna Guhathakurta.

The documentary has been screened at several film festivals both at home and abroad.