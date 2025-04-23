‘Testimony of a Thread’ to mark 12 years of Rana Plaza tragedy

The day April 24, 2013 has remained a dark and devastating chapter in Bangladesh’s history. That day, at 8:45 am, the building named Rana Plaza collapsed in Savar, Dhaka. In this accident, 1,175 garment workers who were there were killed and more than two thousand people were injured.

Like everyone else, director Kamar Ahmad Simon was tormented by the incident. The fast-paced life of people makes many catastrophies forgettable like turning the pages of a newspaper. Still, some incidents, haunt them for a long time. Kamar Ahmad Simon had been feeling that torment since the incident. After the Rana Plaza tragedy, he could not sit still and made ‘Testimony of a Thread’ in 2015. According to the director, ‘I made the film at the expense of a citizen’.

Over a decade after the Rana Plaza tragedy, ‘Testimony of a Thread’ will be released on Chorki on April 24. Viewers can watch ‘Testimony of a Thread’ on the OTT platform for free.

Kamar Ahmad Simon wanted to make a feature film about Rana Plaza. ‘Testimony of a Thread’ was made from his research material. Inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Rashomon’, ‘Testimony of a Thread’ is a 52-minute film. A monologue collage in an attempt to find the human face behind the most serious structural failure in modern history.

Regarding the release of this film in Chorki, Kamar said, "There are mixed feelings. Since Chorki is currently one of the main streaming platforms in the Bengali language, there is no better way to reach the Bengali-speaking audience at home and abroad. But at the same time, as a director, I also have a claim, the way the film is being celebrated around the world right now—it seems that the audience is not being treated fairly. Also, since my film 'Another Day...' is coming up, I want to see how the audience of Chorki receives a demanding film like 'Testimony of a thread’.”

' Testimony of a thread’ won the Asian Pitch Award in 2013. 'Monologue Collage', written and directed by Kamar Ahmad Simon, was produced by Sara Afreen. The film, by the production company Shuchan, was jointly produced by four of Asia's leading television networks – NHK (Japan), KBS (South Korea) , PTS (Taiwan) and Mediacorp (Singapore).