Pori Moni in legal trouble for abusing maid

A case has been filed in court against the popular Dhaka cinema actress Pori for assaulting her housemaid.

On Tuesday (April 22), the victim Pinky Akhter filed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akhter. The court took the plaintiff's statement, investigated the case and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report by May 8.

Plaintiff's lawyer Nasidus Zaman Nishan confirmed this information.

A person named Sourav (28), who lives in the same flat with Pori Moni, has also been made an accused in the case.

According to the charges in the case, Pinky took a job at the defendants' house through an organization called Quader Agency in March 2024. Before being hired, Pinky was supposed to take care of one child, but she had to take care of two children. She was also made to do the cooking at home at different times of the day and night. Since the job was absolutely necessary, the plaintiff was carrying out her duties with sincerity, accepting everything. However, on April 2 of this year at 1 pm, the accused Pori Moni came intoxicated from her makeup room to the child's room and started abusing Pinky in foul language. When asked about the reason for the abuse, Pori Moni said, "Why are you making milk for my child, now you will give them solid food." Pinky said, "According to the child's eating routine, now they are supposed to be fed milk, so I made milk."

At that time, Pori Moni got angry and slapped the plaintiff indiscriminately on the head, face and eyes. At one stage, Pinky became unconscious. After regaining consciousness, she was terrified. In order to get to a safe place from the scene, the victim Pinky kept requesting Pori Moni to take her to the hospital. Accused No. 2 Sourav was present at the time of the incident. But the accused did not listen to her. In addition, accused Sourav encouraged Pori Moni to torture Pinky and prevented her from leaving the house.

Later, Pinky called 999 and went to safety from the scene with the help of the police. She sought treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka. In this incident, the victim Pinky Akhter filed a general diary with Bhatara Police Station on April 4. Later, not seeing any progress in it, she filed a case in the court, which is also mentioned in the statement. In this case, charges have been filed against the accused under sections 323/324/307/506/34 of the Penal Code.