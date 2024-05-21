Pori Moni shares love for her character in ‘Rongila Kitab’

Pori Moni has returned to work after overcoming personal problems and difficulties. She is currently working on the web series “Rongila Kitab,” directed by Anam Biswas of the popular movie “Debi”.

The project, announced in October last year, has recently commenced shooting.

The series is being filmed in the picturesque district of Rangamati, where Pori Moni’s segments have already been completed. She portrays a character named Supti in “Rongila Kitab” and has expressed a deep affection for the role.

“If you work as a character, there are some problems,” Pori Moni shared. “Such as the character of Supti! Even after returning home, Supti reminds me of her pain, suffering, shame, and tears inside her chest. Everything wants to remain with me as an emotional obsession.”

Pori Moni expressed her satisfaction with the project, adding: “Supti has become my favourite character. I hope that when 'Rongila Kitab' is released, I will get everyone's love. What an amazing team to work with! I am grateful to everyone.”

Pori posted a short video with the entire shooting team, captured after the pack-up on Tuesday afternoon. In the video, she shared her feelings and experiences on set.

Based on Kinkar Ahsan's novel “Rongila Kitab,” the series explores themes of love, past, and crime. It will be released on the Indian OTT platform Hoichoi.

Pori Moni has also recently ventured into Tollywood. She completed the shooting of her first film “Felu Bakshi” in Kolkata, where she stars alongside Soham Chakraborty and Madhumita Sarcar. The film is produced by Devraj Sinha.