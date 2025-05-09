Trailer of 'Gulmohor' out now

The Chorki original series 'Gulmohor' is being released on May 15. The trailer of the series directed by Syed Ahmed Shawki was released on the night of May 8. We can see, the heirs get involved in various conflicts after the death of their father. Through such incidents the family’s perfect image begins to crack.

After 'Taqdeer' and 'Karagar', Shawki has moved forward with the story of a family in his third series, but he has kept conflict and mystery in it. Maruf Pratik is the writer of the story, dialogues, and screenplay of 'Gulmohor' along with the director. Why is the story of the family that the two have written together different from other family stories? Explaining that, Shawki said, 'Family crisis means division of property, quarrels among themselves, mistrust. My story has these. But what is more important or what I think makes this story different is the description of the dark side of the ancestors that the heirs have to carry.'

Citing the examples of the series 'Taqdeer' and 'Karagar', Shawki said that he loves telling stories through the eyes of people who are outcasts from society. There is also a hint of this in the trailer of 'Gulmohar'. The series attempts to bring back a character and present social reality to the audience through his eyes.

A rumor is doing the rounds on social media about the 'Gulmohar' series and Syed Ahmed Shawki. 'Gulmohar' is Shawki's largest-scale work as a director so far. The director has admitted the truth of this statement. But how can it be understood that it is a large-scale work? Explaining, Shawki said, "In the case of fiction, large-scale work can depend on production design. 'Gulmohar' is such a fiction. However, when I say large-scale, I give the most importance to character design."

Shawki said, "I have previously told the story of a single protagonist. But in the 'Gulmohar' series, there are many characters. Each character has different characteristics, different crises, different layers, different levels. It took a long time to write it, and the production design also had to be done on a large scale. So 'Gulmohar' is my largest-scale work."

Sara Zaker plays the role of Siraj's mother, and Intekhab Dinar, Sushama Sarkar, and Mir Naufel Ashrafi Jisan play the roles of siblings. Intekhab Dinar plays the role of the elder brother. He recently returned from abroad. Naturally, Intekhab Dinar's character goes through this personal family crisis.

Sushama Sarkar plays the role of the sister, her character's name is Rehnuma. He said, "'Gulmohar' is another addition to my acting career. Starting from the rehearsals, the entire process was great. Rehnuma or Renu is such a character that when you see her, you feel like she is a very familiar character, and then she becomes a little stranger somewhere. She repeatedly searches for the melody of her family relationship."

Mir Naufel Ashrafi Jisan played the role of Rabi. He said, "Here, I feel like a family member with everyone else, that was my effort in acting and presence."

The character of Shanta, which is also a language, has been portrayed in the series. This character is played by Sarika Sabah. She said about her character, "For this character, suffering is easy and love is a burden. I think many will see themselves in the character of Shanta."

Father, husband, son, brother and political leader - the character of Rana is played by Mostafizur Noor Imran. The actor said, "This character has a legacy and tradition is very important to him. He is very reserved, does not share his thoughts or plans with others and ends up lost in his own thoughts." Mostafizur Noor Imran said that one has to watch the series to know whether the character is good or bad.

For Saswata Chatterjee, this is the first web series in Bangladesh.