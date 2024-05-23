Eid-ul-Azha treat: Tahsan returns to screen as cricketer in “Baji”

Popular singer-turned-actor Tahsan Khan is all set to mesmerize his fans this Eid-ul-Azha as a cricketer in a web series "Baji".

This marks his debut in a web series, directed by Arifur Rahman, renowned for “Matir Projar Deshe.”

The first seven episodes of the series will premiere on an OTT platform.

After taking a break from acting, Tahsan is returning to the screen for his fans after two-and-a-half years.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Tahsan said he had always wanted to work on an OTT series.

“It's true that I'm back in front of the camera after a long time. I spent this period studying about acting.”

The director praised the hard work of everyone involved, including Tahsan, both before and during the shooting of the series.

Fans can also look forward to a special reunion as this web series will bring Tahsan and Rafiath Rashid Mithila back together on screen.