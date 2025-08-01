Friday, August 01, 2025

‘Esha Murder’ out on OTT

The character of Lina is played by Badhon. 

Update : 01 Aug 2025, 04:33 PM

The movie ‘Esha Murder: Karmaphal’, which was released on Eid-ul-Azha, was well-received by the audience. Cinema buffs especially praised Azmeri Haque Badhon’s performance in this movie. For those who could not watch the movie in theaters, there's still a chance to watch the film.  'Esha Murder' was released on OTT platform Binge on July 31.

It was initially decided that the movie would come to OTT on July 24. It was postponed due to the plane crash at Milestone School and College in the capital.

The movie directed by Sunny Sanwar will now reach every household in the country from theaters.

The story revolves around three women who are murdered one after the other, each of them is associated with rape. All three murders took place on February 14, i.e. after Valentine’s Day. Who is the brutal murderer? The rapist? Police officer Lina embarks on a mission to find the answers.

The character of Lina is played by Badhon. This is the first time in her career that she has played the role of a police officer.

Earlier, Badhon had said about the movie, "I always like to do challenging characters. And this is a character that any actress would want to do. It is not uncommon for a female character to be the protagonist in our country. Not only the general audience, but I request all the police officers in the country to watch this movie."

It is worth noting that apart from Azmeri Haque Badhon, Faruk Ahmed, Misha Sawdagar, Sharif Siraj, Pooja Cruz, Sayed Azaz Ahmed and others have also acted in the movie 'Esha Murder: Karmaphal'.

Movie, Azmeri Haque Badhon, OTT
