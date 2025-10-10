Friday, October 10, 2025

Hrithik Roshan steps into production with Prime Video’s thriller ‘Storm’

This marks his much-anticipated debut in the OTT production space under his home banner, HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions

Photo: Instagram
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 06:57 PM

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is venturing into a brand-new creative role, that of a producer. The actor has joined hands with Prime Video for an upcoming high-octane thriller series titled 'Storm' (working title).

This marks his much-anticipated debut in the OTT production space under his home banner, HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.

Set against the bustling, chaotic backdrop of Mumbai, 'Storm' promises to deliver an intense narrative packed with ambition, secrets, and survival. The ensemble cast features powerhouse performers — Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

The story has been developed by a dynamic creative team comprising Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das.

The series will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, best known for his work on the critically acclaimed SonyLiv series Tabbar and the Sundance selection Fire in the Mountains. Known for his gripping, layered narratives, Singh is expected to bring a strong cinematic vision to the project.

Produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan, 'Storm' represents a milestone for HRX Films. It’s the first project under the banner to head into the world of original streaming content.

Production for the series is set to begin soon, and with this powerhouse team at the helm, 'Storm' is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles on Prime Video.

'Storm' will stream exclusively on Prime Video. A release date is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Topics:

Hrithik RoshanOTT
