‘Kaalpurush’ a collaboration between Chorki and Film Syndicate

The poster for Chorki’s “Kaalpurush” was revealed on Chorki’s official social media on May 2, sparking curiosity among audiences.

A pair of bloody feet can be seen at the bottom left. Two women stand a little away from this foot. Then there is a man in a red jacket and glasses sitting on a chair. Another man stands on the far right. There is blood particles scattered in front as well.

The poster shows Chanchal Chowdhury, FS Naeem, and Tanjika Amin. Along with them, many other actors and actresses will be seen in this series.

Chorki and production company Film Syndicate started their journey around the same time. And from the beginning of Chorki, the film syndicate was by its side with the production of “Unoloukik”.

A few days ago, it was announced that the film syndicate will produce 10 series for Chorki in the next 3 years. Accordingly, the first series of this production house "Kaalpurush" will be released in Chorki very soon.

Director Salzar Rahman has previously produced several popular music videos, commercials. But this is the first time working in OTT.

In response to the question of how he got the idea of the series or the story, Salzer said, "Long ago I went to a pharmacy in old Dhaka. From there, the story of this series came to mind for various reasons. Then I wrote the series during Covid."

The story of "Kaalpurush" series is new and different, says the director.