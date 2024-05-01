Artist Sabyasachi Hazra to launch book with exhibition

The exhibition titled Primer to Press by Sabyasachi Hazra and the book launch of Bornomala: Bangla Alphabet Book Collection edited by Sabyasachi Hazra will be opening on Friday May 3.

Former chairman of the Department of Bangla, University of Dhaka Prof. Dr Syed Azizul Huq, artist and designer Chandra Shekhar Shaha, Prof. Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka, Prof. Shishir Bhattacharjee, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka and musician, lyricist, and instrumentalist Rahul Ananda will attend the event as the honourable guests.

Following the ceremony, a live letterpress printing demonstration is said to take place.

The Book in question is the Bornomala: Bangla Alphabet Book Collection, published by Kobi Prokashani. Which i, is a comprehensive exploration of Bangla primers, featuring a collection of eight selected specimens dating from 1849 to 1948. Through meticulous research and analysis of these historical references, Hazra unveils the fascinating evolution of lettering, editing, and printing techniques used in Bangla primers throughout the years.

The book will be sold during the exhibition with a complimentary poster. A special package of the book with limited edition posters and prints will also be available.

The exhibition will showcase a selection of original primers alongside captivating artifacts and displays that illuminate the history of Bangla primers. Visitors can delve into the evolution of printing techniques, with displays featuring vintage equipment like woodblock printing presses and movable type sets. The exhibition will also present the artistic journey of Bangla primers through visuals and illustrations showcasing the diverse artistic styles employed by different primers. Overall, the exhibition serves as a visual companion to the book, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to witness firsthand the remarkable journey of Bangla primers and their enduring cultural significance.

The exhibition will be open to all till Saturday, May 18. Visiting hours are Monday to Saturday from 3- 9pm.