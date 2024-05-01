Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Artist Sabyasachi Hazra to launch book with exhibition

Following the ceremony, a live letterpress printing demonstration is said to take place

Published by Kobi Prokashani, is a comprehensive exploration of Bangla primers
Update : 01 May 2024, 07:21 PM

The exhibition titled Primer to Press by Sabyasachi Hazra and the book launch of Bornomala: Bangla Alphabet Book Collection edited by Sabyasachi Hazra will be opening on Friday May 3.

 

Former chairman of the Department of Bangla, University of Dhaka Prof. Dr Syed Azizul Huq, artist and designer Chandra Shekhar Shaha, Prof. Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka, Prof. Shishir Bhattacharjee, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka and musician, lyricist, and instrumentalist Rahul Ananda will attend the event as the honourable guests.

 

Following the ceremony, a live letterpress printing demonstration is said to take place.

 

The Book in question is the Bornomala: Bangla Alphabet Book Collection, published by Kobi Prokashani. Which i, is a comprehensive exploration of Bangla primers, featuring a collection of eight selected specimens dating from 1849 to 1948. Through meticulous research and analysis of these historical references, Hazra unveils the fascinating evolution of lettering, editing, and printing techniques used in Bangla primers throughout the years.

The book will be sold during the exhibition with a complimentary poster. A special package of the book with limited edition posters and prints will also be available.

 

The exhibition will showcase a selection of original primers alongside captivating artifacts and displays that illuminate the history of Bangla primers. Visitors can delve into the evolution of printing techniques, with displays featuring vintage equipment like woodblock printing presses and movable type sets. The exhibition will also present the artistic journey of Bangla primers through visuals and illustrations showcasing the diverse artistic styles employed by different primers. Overall, the exhibition serves as a visual companion to the book, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to witness firsthand the remarkable journey of Bangla primers and their enduring cultural significance.

 

The exhibition will be open to all till Saturday, May 18. Visiting hours are Monday to Saturday from 3- 9pm.

Topics:

ExhibitionAlliance Française de Dhaka
Read More

‘Stitched Collage’: Solo art exhibition by Suranjana Bhattacharja

Rezaul Hoque’s solo exhibition opens at Alliance Française

Suborna Morsheada’s ‘Introspect’ explores emotions

Reflection of Endless Mystery: Nabaraj Roy’s exhibition opens

Exhibition celebrates artisans of the Beraid slum community

'Learning from Puran Dhaka' inaugurated at Alliance Française

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x