Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One-shot film ‘Not a Fiction’ now streaming on Mubi

“Not a Fiction” now sharing the same streaming platform critically acclaimed and award-winning movies

 

The film is available to watch on OTT platform Mubi
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 10:37 PM

Bangladeshi filmmaker Shah Newaz Khan Cju's one-shot film “Not a Fiction” now sharing the same streaming platform critically acclaimed and award-winning movies from international film festivals. 

 

The film is available to watch on OTT platform Mubi. After the American premiere at Hollywood's Oscar-qualifying festival, “Cinequest Film and VR Festival”, “Not a Fiction” was highly praised, as a result of which the OTT distribution of this film was done on the international OTT platform Mubi from the Cinequest’s programming team. Among the two hundred films selected by Cinequest for 2024, Shah Newaz Khan Cju's “Not a Fiction” is number 7 on the movie list at Mubi.

 

Writer, Director, Producer, and Cinematographer of “Not a Fiction” Shah Newaz Khan Cju says that, “It’s a surprising moment for me to see my film on a platform like Mubi where the masters of the world film industry are showcasing their masterpieces. I feel so happy to represent my country and industry on the global stage. It was totally unexpected to have this kind of success at the very beginning of my filmmaking career. Hopefully, I can go far from this stage with my upcoming projects.”

 

The cast includes Udoyon Rajib, Naymul Alam Mishu, Rudroneel Ahmed, Oishik Sami Ahmed, Zawad Soudho, and Mithun. Screenwriter/film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti was the co-producer. Ripon Nath and Rony Sazzad served as sound designers, Rashaduzzaman Shohag as the colorist, and Leon Rozario and Tanvir Ahmed Rony as editors of "Not A Fiction".

Topics:

MovieSadia Khalid Reeti
Read More

'Civil War' stays on top at US box office

Shakib Khan’s ‘Rajkumar’ to be released in lead actress’s home country

Dhaka Tribune's Sadia Khalid Reeti invited back as jury at Cannes

How are Dhallywood films released on Eid performing?

‘Latika’ selected at prestigious Visions Du Reel market

Duronto TV’s seven day Eid bash

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x