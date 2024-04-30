One-shot film ‘Not a Fiction’ now streaming on Mubi

Bangladeshi filmmaker Shah Newaz Khan Cju's one-shot film “Not a Fiction” now sharing the same streaming platform critically acclaimed and award-winning movies from international film festivals.

The film is available to watch on OTT platform Mubi. After the American premiere at Hollywood's Oscar-qualifying festival, “Cinequest Film and VR Festival”, “Not a Fiction” was highly praised, as a result of which the OTT distribution of this film was done on the international OTT platform Mubi from the Cinequest’s programming team. Among the two hundred films selected by Cinequest for 2024, Shah Newaz Khan Cju's “Not a Fiction” is number 7 on the movie list at Mubi.

Writer, Director, Producer, and Cinematographer of “Not a Fiction” Shah Newaz Khan Cju says that, “It’s a surprising moment for me to see my film on a platform like Mubi where the masters of the world film industry are showcasing their masterpieces. I feel so happy to represent my country and industry on the global stage. It was totally unexpected to have this kind of success at the very beginning of my filmmaking career. Hopefully, I can go far from this stage with my upcoming projects.”

The cast includes Udoyon Rajib, Naymul Alam Mishu, Rudroneel Ahmed, Oishik Sami Ahmed, Zawad Soudho, and Mithun. Screenwriter/film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti was the co-producer. Ripon Nath and Rony Sazzad served as sound designers, Rashaduzzaman Shohag as the colorist, and Leon Rozario and Tanvir Ahmed Rony as editors of "Not A Fiction".