Sadi's podcast wins audience’s hearts with the first season

The podcast kicked of its first season with singer Pritom Hasan as its inaugural guest

Each episode brings out the intimate stories of the life of the icons of the entertainment world of Bangladesh
Update : 29 Apr 2024, 11:15 PM

“A Peek inside with Sadi” has quickly captured the hearts of audiences through the country with its star studded ten consecutive episodes.

The podcast kicked of its first season with singer Pritom Hasan as its inaugural guest The specialty of the podcast is that the stars not only talked about their work, but also share their personal thoughts, their various opinions about the society and the state.

Each episode brings out the intimate stories of the life of the icons of the entertainment world of Bangladesh. Sadi Mohammad Shahnewaz's smooth and lively performance has been highly praised, even though one of the most interesting aspects of the show is his performance.

The first season of Sadi's show featured stars like Yash Rohan, Pritom Hasan, Tasnia Farin, Shohel Mondol and Neelanjona Neela, Xefer, Safa Kabir, Black Zang, Siam Ahmed, Mithila and Badhan.

Sadi Mohammad Shahnewaz works as entertainment editor of Daily Star and is also a musician.

Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Xefer Rahman, Pritom Hasan, Azmeri Haque Badhon
