Bangladesh at the brink

It was a sticky July morning when I walked past the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, the monument to language martyrs that always evokes a blend of pride and grief in me. A group of college students had gathered there, chanting slogans about fair wages, climate justice, and better education.

I stood quietly for a while, listening. One of the students looked my way and said with unexpected clarity, “Apu, do you think Bangladesh is listening to us anymore?”

His question shook me. It wasn’t just rhetorical. It was a challenge -- one that forced me to confront a nagging uncertainty: What is next for Bangladesh?

Today, that question is not philosophical -- it is immediate, urgent, and alive.

At a crossroads

The events of July 2025 will be remembered not merely as a series of protests, but as a profound turning point in Bangladesh’s political history. Following 16 years of continuous governance, marked by both achievements and growing public criticism over issues such as political centralization, social inequality, and limits on civil freedoms, the sitting government was compelled to leave office amidst widespread public mobilization.

The departure occurred under immense societal pressure -- fueled by student movements, labor solidarity, and a collective call from citizens for transparency, justice, and change. The streets echoed with the voices of a population seeking renewal. Demonstrations turned into dialogues, and public squares into spaces of civic learning and action.

Today, Bangladesh finds itself on uncertain yet fertile ground. The current political vacuum poses real challenges to institutional continuity but also opens unprecedented space for reimagining governance. Legitimacy is now being questioned, not just of leaders, but of systems. Yet within this uncertainty lies the possibility of inclusive transformation.

Who will guide this transition? No clear answer exists. That uncertainty is both daunting and full of potential -- an invitation for thoughtful, collective leadership to emerge from all levels of society.

New hope

Despite the chaos, this is not a collapse -- it is a clearing.

A clearing where new ideas can take root. Where leadership might emerge not from dynasties or oligarchies, but from those who walked barefoot to the protests, who fed the wounded, who held up phones to share the truth from the ground -- amplifying voices that often go unheard.

We now have a chance to imagine a new kind of leadership -- accountable, inclusive, and visionary. This is not the time to look for saviors. This is the time to build systems that outlast individual charisma. Bangladesh must resist the urge to recycle familiar faces in new alliances. Instead, we must cultivate a new political consciousness rooted in justice, community, and care.

An anxious present

Let us begin by acknowledging what we’ve achieved. Since its bloody birth in 1971, Bangladesh has made astounding progress in key indicators -- poverty reduction, gender parity in primary education, health outcomes, and export-led growth, especially in the garments sector. But the cracks in this façade are widening.

Inflation is rising. The middle class is shrinking. The youth unemployment rate hovers around 12%, and that doesn’t include the thousands more who are underemployed or stuck in jobs that offer no security, growth, or dignity.

Moreover, the democratic backsliding, censorship, and diminishing space for dissent have dimmed the optimism many of us once felt.

The latest student protests across the country are not just about quotas or jobs; they’re symptomatic of something much deeper: A crisis of representation and hope. Young people are saying, “This system doesn’t work for us.” And they’re right.

Economic growth without equity

For over a decade, we’ve been celebrating GDP growth rates. But we’ve rarely asked -- growth for whom?

Our development narrative has been centered on infrastructure: bridges, roads, and megaprojects. While these have symbolic value, the benefits have not trickled down to the poorest, nor have they empowered the creative and entrepreneurial energy of our youth. What we need now is not just “growth” but inclusive, equitable, and ethical development.

We must shift the focus toward building an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy -- one that values education, creativity, and critical thinking. And to do that, we must first address the outdated and exclusionary nature of our education system.

A political youth

With over 60% of the population under 35, Bangladesh is a young country. But this demographic dividend will only pay off if we equip our youth with the tools they need -- not just skills, but platforms for agency and participation.

Today, young Bangladeshis are not apolitical. On the contrary, they are deeply political, but they are losing faith in the traditional institutions of politics. They are taking to the streets, organizing online, creating art and satire that question authority, and imagining new futures. But how many of these voices find space in policy debates? In the media? In universities?

To secure a better future, we must create a Bangladesh where young people are seen not as a threat to stability but as partners in progress.

Our education system is failing to keep up with the rapidly changing world. We still focus more on rote memorization than on nurturing independent thinking. Teachers are underpaid and overburdened. Universities are caught in a colonial mindset, and critical inquiry is often viewed as rebellion.

What’s next must include a radical rethinking of how we teach, what we teach, and who gets to decide the curriculum. We need to decolonize education -- not by rejecting global knowledge but by contextualizing it. We must also resist the uncritical embrace of AI and edtech tools that claim to “optimize” learning but may strip away human interaction and critical reasoning.

A liberated Bangladesh needs liberated classrooms.

The clock is ticking

Climate change is no longer a future threat. It is a present catastrophe. Rising sea levels, salinity intrusion, floods, and cyclones are already displacing thousands of families every year. And yet, climate remains an afterthought in our development priorities.

Bangladesh must lead not just in adaptation but in global advocacy. Our youth are ready to take up the mantle of climate leadership -- if only we empower them. Imagine a Bangladesh where green jobs are the norm, where sustainable agriculture is incentivized, and where rivers are protected as sacred commons.

What’s next must be a green revolution -- not just in farming, but in mindset.

Humane Politics

We cannot talk about the future without talking about democracy. The shrinking space for civil society, the frequent misuse of laws to silence critics, and the erosion of judicial independence threaten the very fabric of our republic.

The soul of Bangladesh lies in its people’s ability to resist injustice. We must return to that spirit. Political parties must invest in youth leadership, transparency, and dialogue -- not tokenistically, but genuinely. We need to break the binary of “pro-government vs. anti-government” and start talking about vision, values, and collective futures.

Women are not just symbols

Bangladesh is often praised for its visible strides in women’s empowerment. More girls are attending school, and women have become a growing presence in the workforce and even in public office. Yet beneath these statistics lies a harsher truth. Are women truly safe? Are their voices respected in decision-making spaces? Are they receiving justice when violated?

Despite legal reforms and public awareness campaigns, cases of sexual violence -- including rape and harassment -- continue to make headlines.

Far too often, survivors face stigma, delayed justice, or no justice at all. The legal process remains lengthy, traumatizing, and inaccessible for many, particularly for women in rural areas or from low-income backgrounds.

Real empowerment cannot be measured by visibility alone. It must be rooted in safety, dignity, and agency. A feminist future for Bangladesh means addressing systemic issues -- challenging entrenched patriarchal norms, strengthening legal protections, ensuring swift justice for gender-based violence, and amplifying the voices of women from all walks of life.

Only then can progress move beyond numbers and into the lived realities of every woman and girl in this country.

New platforms

Returning to the question that student posed to me: “Is Bangladesh listening?”

To answer that, we must ask: Who gets to speak? Who gets heard? And who decides the answers?

A just future will not come from the top down. It will rise from the margins -- if we’re willing to listen. From the climate migrant in Satkhira to the garment worker in Gazipur to the student activist in Dhaka, Bangladesh is full of thinkers, builders, and dreamers. What we lack is not potential, but platforms.

A new start

Bangladesh at this moment sits between fear and hope. But history reminds us -- we are a nation of fighters, poets, and visionaries. We fought for our language, our identity, our freedom. Now we must fight for our future.

Let’s stop asking what’s next only in terms of elections or megaprojects. Let’s ask what’s next in terms of justice, imagination, and inclusion.

The revolution gave us a blank page.

Now it’s time to write -- with courage, with care, and with the deep understanding that the future belongs to all of us.

The next Bangladesh should not just be richer -- it must be braver, kinder, and freer.

Nasrin Pervin is a faculty member at North South University, Bangladesh.