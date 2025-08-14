Bangladesh: What's next for higher education?

We are living in a world that, even a decade ago, few could have imagined. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is swiftly transforming every aspect of how we live and work, as digital, physical, and biological systems merge through technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), robotics, cloud computing, and data analytics.

Unlike previous industrial revolutions driven by mass production and human labor, 4IR is characterized by smart, flexible manufacturing and the seamless integration of economies, cultures, and societies through digital networks.

AI, in particular, has reached an unprecedented level of sophistication, rivaling human capabilities in areas such as language processing, disease diagnosis, legal analysis, creative writing, and even music composition. Its disruptive potential is far from exhausted.

AI-powered systems are now making decisions, solving complex problems, and delivering highly accurate predictions, approaching human-level intelligence in many tasks. Consequently, many jobs that once depended on human input are now at risk of disappearing.

Understandably, such rapid transformation has sparked apprehension. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 report, machines are projected to perform 43% of all work tasks by 2027. Automation has already eliminated 1.7 million manufacturing jobs worldwide since 2000, and both blue-collar and white-collar professions now face significant displacement risks.

Blue-collar workers -- engaged in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and mining -- are vulnerable to automation, while white-collar roles in administration, and management are not immune.

In this new era, knowledge has surpassed capital as the primary driver of progress. Young innovators can now turn ideas into job opportunities and economic growth -- often with minimal financial resources. However, to thrive, they must cultivate higher-order skills: Critical thinking, complex problem-solving, creativity, and socio-emotional intelligence.

Above all, the capacity for lifelong learning -- constantly learning, unlearning, and relearning -- will define success in the 4IR workforce.

For Bangladesh, this raises a crucial question: What is next for our higher education system to prepare graduates capable of contributing meaningfully to the economy in the 4IR era?

Before undertaking reforms, we must clarify the kind of education our universities should deliver. Graduates must be equipped to compete in fast-evolving job markets and drive national economic growth. Unless we close the gap between education and the needs of a transforming economy, reforms will fall short of meaningful results.

Currently, higher education in Bangladesh still bears deep traces of its British colonial legacy. The system remains rigid, heavily exam-oriented, siloed into narrow disciplines, and focused primarily on producing candidates for traditional white-collar jobs rather than nurturing innovators or critical thinkers.

Such an approach often stifles creativity and adaptability -- skills that are indispensable for success in the age of 4IR. However, there have been some changes over the 54 years since independence. New subjects have been introduced into existing programs, and many new programs have been launched.

In evaluating student performance, formative assessment has been included alongside traditional practices. Yet the curriculum in most universities remains predominantly content-heavy. For instance, in public universities, roughly 70% of grades still come from a single final exam, while only around 20% is allocated to formative assessments.

From a teaching and learning perspective, assessments serve two essential purposes: Summative and formative. Summative assessment evaluates what students have learned at the end of a specific period -- whether a chapter, a semester, or an academic year. Its main goal is to measure how well students have mastered defined knowledge and skills. Results from these assessments are used to assign grades, contribute to cumulative scores, or certify the successful completion of a course or program.

In contrast, formative assessment focuses on identifying students’ strengths and learning gaps during the teaching process. Its purpose is to provide timely feedback so that teachers can adjust their teaching and help students improve. These assessments might involve asking questions during lessons, checking exercises, giving short quizzes, or assigning homework specifically designed to highlight which areas need further attention.

Ultimately, formative assessment is a tool for both teachers and students to work together to keep learning on track. Understanding and striking the right balance between these different types of assessment is vital for improving educational outcomes. It ensures that students are not only evaluated but also effectively supported in their learning journey -- an outcome crucial for Bangladesh to thrive in the age of the 4IR.

In universities in Bangladesh, teaching remains predominantly lecture-based, with an emphasis on acquiring theoretical knowledge rather than developing practical skills. This approach often encourages rote memorization, limiting students’ active participation in the learning process.

Studies have shown that such methods can result in significant learning loss -- between 70% to 90% -- within just a few months after the end of a semester. This phenomenon is supported by the Ebbinghaus forgetting curve, which illustrates how quickly the brain loses information over time if it is not reinforced or applied.

To address this challenge, education experts advocate for a shift toward “Fully Active Learning” pedagogy. In this model, teachers move away from traditional lectures and instead engage students in meaningful learning activities that deepen understanding and promote real-world application. The goal is not only to enhance comprehension but also to equip students with the skills needed to apply their knowledge in practical contexts.

Education researchers have identified nine active learning strategies that can transform classroom dynamics: Flipped classroom, project-based learning, cooperative learning, experiential learning, gamification, problem-based learning, design thinking, thinking-based learning, and competency-based learning. It is up to individual instructors to choose the most appropriate methods -- or combinations -- based on the course’s objectives and content.

Traditionally, curriculum development has focused on helping students acquire subject-specific knowledge, often neglecting interdisciplinary learning. In the past, complex systems were viewed as collections of separate parts that could be studied in isolation. Today, however, effective solutions demand the integration of diverse disciplines and an understanding of how different components interact within a system.

This shift demands a new generation of graduates who can combine broad, cross-disciplinary knowledge with deep expertise in a particular field. Consequently, curricula must be designed to meet these evolving needs.

A significant development in this context is the rise of outcome-based education (OBE), now widely adopted worldwide. OBE acknowledges that knowledge is dynamic, context-driven, and meant to be applied -- an essential perspective in the era of the 4IR.

While traditional education often emphasizes mastering content and relies heavily on assessments focused on memorization, OBE prioritizes developing students’ abilities to apply knowledge in real-world situations. Designing an OBE curriculum for undergraduate programs requires a structured, holistic approach to ensure graduates achieve clearly defined competencies relevant to both their field and the needs of society and industry.

The future growth and prosperity of Bangladesh will depend crucially on how effectively our universities and higher education system adapt to this rapidly evolving era. The notion that a single degree guarantees lifelong employment is now obsolete. Employers today seek graduates who are adaptable, committed to lifelong learning, capable of solving complex problems, and comfortable navigating technology-driven environments.

By embracing bold reforms in curriculum design, teaching methodologies, industry partnerships, and digital infrastructure, Bangladesh’s universities have the power to develop a workforce not merely prepared to face technological change -- but equipped to lead it.

If we rise to this challenge, the future of Bangladesh -- and its graduates -- will be bright.

MM Shahidul Hassan is Distinguished Professor, Eastern University and Professor (retd), BUET.