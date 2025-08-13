Healthy Bangladesh 2041: Dream or delusion?

As Bangladesh charts its path toward Vision 2041 -- a bold aspiration to become a smart, prosperous, and developed nation -- one critical question lingers beneath the surface: Will our citizens be healthy enough to carry the weight of that future?

Digital transformation, economic growth, and infrastructure expansion may fill headlines, but without a strong public health foundation, such progress risks being built on fragile ground.

“Healthy Bangladesh 2041” may sound visionary, even inevitable. But in truth, it remains an unfinished promise -- one that could either transform lives or fade into another well-intentioned ambition.

Whether this vision becomes reality or slips into delusion depends on the urgent, systemic choices we make today.

Fragile healthcare sector

Bangladesh’s public health journey is marked by both commendable strides and deep systemic vulnerabilities.

Over the past few decades, the country has made notable gains in maternal and child health, expanded immunization coverage, and achieved a steady rise in life expectancy.

Initiatives like the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and the establishment of community clinics have played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality and improving access to basic care, especially in rural areas.

However, these achievements coexist with a critically underfunded and overstretched health system.

A Dhaka Tribune analysis published in June 2025 described the sector as “too fragile to survive major shocks,” citing chronic underinvestment, high out-of-pocket costs, and inequitable access as long-standing issues.

Despite nominal increases in the health budget, the share of GDP allocated to health has declined, dropping from 0.74% to just 0.66% in recent years -- among the lowest in South Asia.

This is far below the World Health Organization’s recommended minimum of 5%.

As a result, the burden of healthcare financing has shifted heavily onto individuals: Out-of-pocket expenses account for over 63% of total health spending, often pushing low-income families into poverty.

The pandemic laid bare these structural weaknesses. Hospitals across the country, particularly in rural districts, were overwhelmed.

A Dhaka Tribune report from April 2021 highlighted how essential services -- such as maternal care, chronic disease management, and child immunizations -- were severely disrupted as resources were diverted to pandemic response. Even in the capital, ICU shortages and bed crises became routine during COVID surges.

Patients from districts like Comilla and Barguna were forced to travel long distances to Dhaka, only to find hospitals operating beyond capacity.

These challenges underscore a sobering reality: Bangladesh’s health system, while resilient in parts, remains dangerously underprepared for large-scale shocks.

Without bold reforms and sustained investment, the progress made over decades risks being undone.

What’s holding us back?

As Bangladesh navigates its path toward a healthier future, its health system finds itself strained under a growing triple burden: non-communicable diseases, climate-induced health threats, and a mental health crisis that remains largely invisible.

Each of these challenges is not only significant on its own -- but collectively, they threaten to derail the nation’s development ambitions unless addressed holistically.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) -- including cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, cancers, and stroke -- now account for more than 67% of all deaths in Bangladesh, according to WHO data. Once considered ailments of the affluent, these diseases now cut across socioeconomic and geographic lines, affecting urban slums and rural communities alike.

Yet, Bangladesh’s health infrastructure remains largely reactive, with limited capacity for early screening, lifestyle interventions, and chronic disease management. The absence of strong preventive measures means that millions are diagnosed late -- often when treatment is most expensive and outcomes poorest. Without a paradigm shift toward proactive, community-based prevention, NCDs will continue to erode productivity and deepen the health divide.

Climate change is no longer a looming threat -- it’s a daily public health emergency. In 2023 alone, Bangladesh witnessed one of its deadliest dengue outbreaks in recorded history.

A Dhaka Tribune article published on January 3, 2024, reported that over 321,000 people were hospitalized and 1,705 lost their lives to dengue fever across the country in 2023.

Southern districts like Barguna saw alarming surges, driven by warmer temperatures, stagnant water, poor urban drainage, and erratic rainfall patterns.

Public health experts warn that this is just the beginning: without climate-resilient infrastructure, vector control systems, and early warning mechanisms, such climate-sensitive diseases may become endemic -- and disproportionately impact marginalized communities.

The silence surrounding mental health

While physical health continues to dominate policy discussions, mental health remains dangerously overlooked -- despite rising rates of depression, anxiety, and substance use, particularly among youth. Bangladesh has fewer than 500 practicing psychiatrists for a population exceeding 170 million, most of whom are concentrated in major cities.

As the Dhaka Tribune highlighted in several opinion pieces throughout 2023, access to mental health care in rural and peri-urban areas is almost non-existent, and services at the primary care level are severely underdeveloped. Stigma, policy neglect, and insufficient budgetary allocation further compound the crisis, leaving vulnerable populations without support in moments of acute need.

Telemedicine surged during the pandemic. A Dhaka Tribune report in June 2020 highlighted new initiatives like HelloDoc and Daktarbhai, supported by DGHS and various medical associations. These digital platforms now reach upazila hospitals and private patients alike. Bangladesh’s large working-age population offers a potential demographic dividend.

But this hinges on ensuring their physical and mental wellbeing -- a logic echoed in commissioned health reforms urging wider preventive care. Our domestic pharmaceutical sector already meets over 98% of medicine needs and exports globally. Scaling quality production and innovation could unlock affordable access and global competitiveness.

Concrete steps

Turning the idea of “Healthy Bangladesh 2041” into a reality requires bold reforms anchored in data, expert opinion, and lessons from past missteps.

As the Dhaka Tribune pointed out in its article “The tragedy that is Bangladesh’s health sector”, despite incremental increases in the national health budget, actual public investment in health remains around 0.66% of GDP, well below international recommendations.

This chronic underfunding has made out-of-pocket expenses a significant burden on ordinary citizens. To close this gap, Bangladesh must gradually scale up its health expenditure to at least 3–5% of GDP -- a reform that’s both urgent and long overdue.

One critical area of intervention is prevention, particularly around non-communicable diseases (NCDs). As detailed in “Unlocking universal health coverage”, NCDs now account for more than two-thirds of all deaths in Bangladesh, but early detection and community-based management remain glaringly insufficient.

Without reorienting our health strategy around lifestyle modification, screening, and chronic care management, the national disease burden will only escalate.

Similarly, the mental health crisis -- long neglected in national planning -- demands systemic attention. While the issue lacks a dedicated article in many mainstream outlets, Dhaka Tribune has repeatedly acknowledged the stark reality: fewer than 500 psychiatrists serve over 170 million people, with most concentrated in urban centers.

Integrating mental health into primary care, supported by trained counsellors and anti-stigma campaigns, is now essential.

Climate change, too, is transforming our health landscape. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and poor urban drainage have made vector-borne diseases like dengue endemic.

In “Addressing the dengue crisis”, Dhaka Tribune emphasized that existing systems are ill- equipped to manage the scale and frequency of outbreaks, especially in vulnerable coastal and urban zones.

The solution

The solution lies in building climate-resilient health infrastructure and equipping frontline facilities with early warning systems and emergency preparedness protocols.

Digital health also holds significant promise. During the pandemic, platforms like HelloDoc and Daktarbhai expanded telemedicine access, particularly in underserved districts.

This digital shift was profiled in “Telemedicine: The new need of the hour”, where experts noted the potential for telehealth to democratize access -- if issues of digital literacy and broadband availability are addressed.

Finally, Bangladesh’s domestic pharmaceutical sector presents a strategic advantage. As reported in “The tragedy that is Bangladesh’s health sector”, local manufacturers now meet over 98% of national drug demand and are increasing exports to global markets.

By strengthening regulatory oversight and investing in R&D, Bangladesh can ensure consistent access to affordable, high-quality medications -- an essential step toward achieving universal health coverage.

The dream of a “Healthy Bangladesh 2041” is not a distant utopia -- it is a vital national goal, one that shapes every other aspect of development.

Without urgent and inclusive action, that dream risks fading into illusion. If rising non-communicable diseases, climate-driven health shocks, and under-resourced systems remain unaddressed, we may find ourselves building prosperity on fragile ground.

This is our defining moment -- not just for policymakers and practitioners, but for every Bangladeshi.

The true measure of our progress will not be found in GDP charts or urban skylines, but in the life of a child in Kurigram, a garment worker in Narayanganj, or a student battling anxiety in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). A resilient health system must protect not only the sick but also foster the well-being of all.

A “Healthy Bangladesh” is still within reach. The question is not whether we can achieve it, but whether we dare to choose it.

Sumit Banik is a public health activist and trainer.