Bangladesh’s digital destiny: From mobile money to technological sovereignty

The humid air of Dhaka crackles not just with monsoon potential, but with the palpable energy of a nation perpetually in motion. Down a narrow alley in Mirpur, Rina Begum (not her real name), a saree-clad micro-entrepreneur, taps her weathered smartphone. A chime confirms her bKash payment for fabric just received -- a transaction smoother than the city’s traffic, embodying a revolution born here.

Bangladesh didn’t just adopt mobile money; it invented a model for the world, proving that necessity, not just luxury, fuels profound digital leaps. Over 75 million active mobile financial service (MFS) accounts now pulse through the economy, moving nearly $120 billion annually as of Q1 2025 (Bangladesh Bank). This wasn’t mere adoption; it was a defiant, ingenious leapfrog over traditional banking’s limitations, placing financial power literally in the palms of millions.

But revolutions, like rivers, must keep flowing or stagnate. Standing on the shoulders of this remarkable MFS success, Bangladesh now faces a more complex, consequential question: What does the next leapfrog look like?

The sirens of the Fourth Industrial Revolution -- Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain -- are sounding. The easy path? Become passive consumers, importing slick foreign platforms that extract our data, dictate our digital norms, and widen existing inequalities.

The imperative? To seize our technological sovereignty. To pro-actively architect our own digital future, ensuring the next wave doesn’t just wash over us, but lifts all boats, grounded in ethics, inclusion, and uniquely Bangladeshi solutions. Our MFS miracle was the overture; the symphony of sovereign, equitable tech must now begin.

The crossroads: Consumption or creation?

Glance around. AI chatbots handle customer service for local banks. IoT sensors monitor city traffic in pilot zones. Blockchain trials track garment shipments. The tools are arriving. Yet, the architecture is often foreign.

Consider the generative AI models captivating the global imagination: Trained overwhelmingly on Western data, languages, and cultural contexts. Where is the profound understanding of Bangla nuance, our proverbs, our lyrical expressions? Where are the models fine-tuned on the complex realities of our haor regions, our bustling bazaars, our unique social fabric? Relying solely on these imports risks a subtle, pervasive digital colonization.

Our stories, our challenges, our very language risk being flattened into

algorithmic afterthoughts. The data generated by 110 million internet users (BTRC, June 2025) -- a “goldmine” for training relevant AI -- flows outward, enriching others' platforms while leaving our own digital ecosystem undernourished. This passive consumption isn’t just inefficient; it’s a surrender of agency in the defining technological shift of our age.

Leapfrog 2.0: Blueprint for sovereign tech

The vision for Leapfrog 2.0 isn’t about isolationism; it’s about strategic self-determination. It demands building robust domestic capacity while engaging globally from a position of strength. This rests on four pillars:

Inclusion as the core algorithm

True leapfrogging means technology serves the last mile first. Imagine IoT sensors not just in Dhaka’s Gulshan, but in Rajshahi’s mango orchards. Picture low-cost, solar-powered soil moisture sensors transmitting real-time data to farmers like Abdul Malek in Chapainawabganj via simple SMS or a lightweight app. AI models, trained on local climate patterns and crop data, could then predict optimal planting times or warn of blight specific to his region, boosting yields and resilience.

This isn’t sci-fi; pilot projects by institutions like BRAC University and local agritech startups are proving the concept. The challenge? Scaling massively, ensuring affordability, and designing interfaces usable by someone with Abdul Malek’s digital literacy, not a Silicon Valley engineer’s.

Financial inclusion, our first leapfrog, must evolve. Blockchain-powered platforms could create transparent, non-debt financial ecosystems for agricultural value chains. Imagine a smallholder farmer securing instant micro-payment upon verified delivery of produce to a larger aggregator, recorded immutably on a distributed ledger, bypassing predatory middlemen and complex paperwork. The technology exists; the will to build local platforms prioritizing these use cases is key.

Ethical frameworks as guardrails for progress

Unchecked AI is a runaway train. Facial recognition deployed without robust privacy laws? Algorithmic bias in loan approvals replicating societal discrimination? The dangers are real and present.

Leapfrog 2.0 demands pro-active, homegrown ethical guardrails. We need a “Bangladeshi Algorithmic Charter,” developed not in a closed room, but through inclusive public discourse involving technologists, ethicists, lawyers, farmers, garment workers, and rickshaw pullers.

What constitutes fairness in a Bangladeshi context? How do we define privacy when multigenerational households are the norm? How do we prevent AI from amplifying existing social fractures?

The draft “National AI Strategy 2024” is a start, but it needs teeth – enforceable regulations, independent audit mechanisms, and clear accountability for harms caused by automated systems. Ethical tech isn’t a brake on innovation; it’s the foundation of trustworthy innovation. It ensures the benefits of AI don’t accrue only to a tech-savvy elite while marginalising others or infringing on fundamental rights.

Data sovereignty to fuel our own engine

Data is the “new oil,” and Bangladesh is sitting on a vast, untapped “reserve.” From MFS transactions to health clinic records, from satellite imagery of our coastlines to the linguistic patterns in millions of daily Bangla social media posts -- this data holds the key to solving our problems. But it must be harnessed responsibly and for national benefit.

This requires robust data protection legislation that goes beyond the current draft -- legislation that gives citizens genuine control over their personal information and mandates local storage for sensitive data. It means investing in secure, national cloud infrastructure to reduce reliance on foreign hyper-scalers where sensitive applications are concerned.

Crucially, it means fostering a culture of secure, anonymized data sharing for public good research -- allowing universities like BUET or Dhaka University’s AI labs, and innovative startups, to train AI models on rich, representative Bangladeshi datasets.

Imagine a world-class Bangla Natural Language Processing (NLP) model, developed in Sylhet or Khulna, understanding the poetic melancholy of Jibanananda Das or the vibrant slang of Dhaka’s streets -- powering education tools, government services, and accessible interfaces for millions. This isn’t just convenience; it’s cultural preservation and empowerment.

Homegrown innovation to solve our problems

Leapfrog 1.0 thrived because it solved a visceral, local problem: Financial exclusion. Leapfrog 2.0 must do the same, focusing R&D and entrepreneurial energy on Bangladesh's unique challenges.

Think beyond generic apps. Think AI optimizing the incredibly complex, dynamic routing of millions of rickshaws and CNGs in real-time to ease congestion. Think computer vision algorithms analyzing satellite imagery to track river erosion in the Jamuna with unprecedented speed and accuracy, aiding displacement planning. Think blockchain securing land records in chars, reducing decades-long disputes. Think IoT-enabled early warning systems for communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts vulnerable to landslides.

The raw talent is here. The number of tech startups has surged past 2,000, attracting over $350 million in investment since 2021 (LightCastle Partners). Incubators like Startup Bangladesh Limited and independent hubs are buzzing. But they need more than seed funding; they need patient capital for deep tech, access to public datasets (with privacy safeguards), streamlined regulations for piloting innovative solutions in real-world settings, and government procurement that prioritizes locally-developed, impactful tech solutions over off-the-shelf foreign imports.

The goal isn’t just to use AI, IoT, or blockchain; it's to invent new applications born from Bangladeshi soil and necessity.

The cost of inaction

The alternative to this proactive path is stark. Without a concerted drive for technological sovereignty, we risk:

The new digital divide

While affluent urbanites benefit from cutting-edge global AI tools, rural communities, women, and the less educated could be left further behind, reliant on outdated or irrelevant technologies. Inequality hardens.

Economic captivity

We become perpetual renters in the digital economy. Value extracted from our data and our users enriches foreign corporations, stifling domestic innovation and high-value job creation. We remain trapped in a cycle of consuming, not creating, the technologies shaping our world.

Cultural erosion

If our primary digital interfaces and information sources are mediated through foreign platforms and AI trained elsewhere, our unique cultural identity, language nuances, and local knowledge systems risk dilution.

Vulnerability

Dependence on foreign tech stacks creates critical security risks and leaves us subject to external policy shifts or geopolitical pressures beyond our control. Our digital infrastructure becomes a vulnerability, not a strength.

Composing the next movement

The spirit that birthed bKash -- that blend of necessity, ingenuity, and audacity -- is still alive. But Leapfrog 2.0 demands more than entrepreneurial spark. It demands a national mission, a collective resolve.

It demands citizens as informed stakeholders demanding transparency and accountability in how technology, especially AI, is deployed in public services and by corporations. Understand data rights. Support local innovators. Engage in shaping the ethical frameworks that will govern our digital lives.

It demands the government as an architect and enabler. To move faster on the Data Protection Act and AI governance framework. To significantly boost R&D funding specifically for applied tech solving national challenges (current R&D spend remains below 0.5% of GDP). Launch challenges with prize money for homegrown solutions in climate adaptation, agricultural efficiency, and accessible healthcare. Transform government services into lead users and buyers of secure, ethical, locally-developed AI and digital tools. Foster regulatory sandboxes where innovation can be safely tested.

It demands the industry to be a builder and investor. For large corporates to move beyond basic digitization and invest in strategic partnerships with local universities and start-ups. To fund long-term applied research relevant to Bangladeshi markets. To prioritize adopting secure, ethical Bangladeshi tech solutions where they exist. To advocate for policies enabling innovation.

It demands Academia as an engine and educator where universities must urgently revamp curricula, embedding AI ethics, data science, IoT, and Bangla NLP fundamentals across disciplines -- not just computer science. Foster interdisciplinary research hubs focused on societal challenges. Become open data stewards (with consent). Bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical deployment.

Rina Begum’s story started with mobile money. The next chapter for her, and for Abdul Malek the farmer, and for the young coder in a Jessore tech hub, depends on the choices we make now.

Will Bangladesh be a mere user, a data mine for others, in the next technological wave? Or will we harness the audacity of our first digital leap to become architects, builders, and ethical pioneers?

The bKash revolution proved we could leapfrog broken systems. The challenge today is infinitely more complex, yet the stakes are higher. It’s about nothing less than claiming our rightful place in the digital century -- not as passengers, but as pilots.

Not just surviving the future, but shaping it with our values, our language, and our unwavering commitment to leave no one behind. The next leapfrog isn’t just about technology; it’s about technological self-determination.

It’s time to build the digital Bangladesh we envision, one line of ethical code, one locally-trained AI model, one empowered citizen at a time. The symphony awaits its next, most powerful movement. Let us play it together, with sovereignty and justice as our guiding notes.

Zakir Kibria is a writer and nicotine fugitive (once pickled a ghost pepper in bourbon for three years “to test colonialism’s hangover.”). Entrepreneur | Chronicler of Entropy | Cognitive Dissident. Chasing next caffeine fix, immersive auditory haze, free falls. Collector of glances. “Some desires defy gravity.” Email: [email protected].