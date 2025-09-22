The promise and paradox of ‘change’

In this dusty, restless world, nothing remains constant except change. The Greek philosopher Heraclitus, peering through the fragments of time, saw it clearly: Permanence is an illusion, and change is the only reality.

Humanity’s story has been written in that rhythm -- from the fire that lit the first caves, to the revolutions that toppled thrones, to the digital swipes that now collapse governments through hashtags.

Yet, for all its inevitability, change remains both a promise and a paradox. It dazzles us, frightens us, inspires us, and often deceives us. For nations yearning for liberation, for societies rising against oppression, and for individuals trapped in the monotony of tradition, “change” carries an almost magical power. It is a political slogan, a social battle cry, a spiritual whisper, and at times, a cruel joke.

Barack Obama rode to the presidency on the mantra, “Change we can Believe In.” Millions believed. Gandhi preached, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” a radical invitation to inner transformation before outer revolution.

Nelson Mandela declared education as the weapon of change, while Rumi, in his wisdom, distinguished between cleverness that seeks to change the world and wisdom that begins with changing the self.

The words still echo across continents, in protests and campaigns, in student rallies and sit-ins. But do they translate into reality? Or do they remain, like so many banners fluttering in the wind, more symbolic than substantial?

For Bangladesh, the year 2024 proved that change could be loud, bloody, and spectacular. Students, workers, ordinary citizens -- tired of an unyielding political order and suffocating governance -- flooded the streets demanding dignity, justice, and a new horizon.

The chants for “Shongram” were not merely political; they were existential. In every corner of Dhaka, in the industrial belts of Gazipur, in the villages far removed from parliament, people carried the dream of a new beginning.

Indeed, something did change. The government that had long cemented itself into power finally crumbled under the weight of discontent. The interim authority that followed became, in the eyes of many, a vessel for possibility. Yet, the question lingers still: Did the uprising truly change the system, or did it simply change its caretakers?

Across the Himalayan foothills, Nepal witnessed its own variation of generational discontent. Gen Z, with smartphones as their pamphlets and memes as their manifestos, challenged the old political order.

They mocked corruption, ridiculed the empty promises of aging leaders, and demanded accountability that was not draped in revolutionary nostalgia but grounded in lived reality -- jobs, education, transparency. Their revolution was digital and physical, symbolic and concrete. And yet, as the dust settled, Nepal found itself still grappling with the old problems in new clothes. The avatars of politics were refreshed, but the operating system remained stubbornly the same.

Sri Lanka’s 2022 uprising against the Rajapaksa dynasty was perhaps the most dramatic in South Asia’s recent history. Waves of people stormed the presidential palace, swam in its pool, and occupied its kitchens.

For a brief moment, the world saw the purest form of change: Citizens reclaiming power from rulers who had bankrupted a nation. The Rajapaksas fell. A weary crowd celebrated.

As months turned into years, the reality became clearer. The corruption was not simply in the family that fled -- it was structural, embedded in decades of patronage, in bureaucratic inertia, in an economic system chained to global debt. Sri Lanka’s “change” became a cautionary tale of how the fall of a face does not guarantee the fall of a system.

These uprisings are not disconnected events. They belong to a wider human story where “change” becomes both aspiration and illusion. Crowds rise with hope, regimes fall with noise, new promises are made with fervour -- and yet, the stubborn realities of inequality, corruption, and culture reassert themselves. It is as though the people change governments, but the governments do not change governance.

In this lies the delusion of change: We mistake the visible for the profound, the replacement of rulers for the transformation of rules.

Consider Bangladesh again. Bridges are built without roads. Universities are established without teachers. Laws are written without enforcement. Each of these is a symbol of cosmetic change -- projects that look like progress but remain hollow when tested by reality.

The revolution of 2024 may have swept away the old faces, but it still wrestles with the deeper question: Can a society so steeped in patronage and convenience uproot its own habits? Can political structures evolve when the culture that sustains them resists transformation?

Here lies the core difficulty of change: Administrative reforms can be written into a constitution, but cultural reforms require generations. You can declare independence in a single day, but you cannot undo the feudal instincts of power overnight.

You can topple a president in an afternoon, but you cannot teach honesty to institutions hardened by decades of survival politics. A bridge, left disconnected by an absent approach road, becomes a monument not of change but of delusion. It whispers the uncomfortable truth: Change is only as strong as its foundations.

This is why revolutions often eat their children. The French Revolution promised liberty but delivered guillotines. The Arab Spring promised democracy but left deserts of despair. South Asia’s own history is littered with similar ironies. Change excites, but without inner reform, it collapses under its contradictions. Gandhi’s wisdom remains haunting: To change the world, one must first change oneself. Yet, how often do nations demand of their leaders what they refuse to demand of their own citizens? We call for transparency while offering bribes. We demand accountability while voting for kinship. We ask for morality while tolerating impunity.

The illusion of change is seductive precisely because it is easier to imagine transformation than to embody it. It is easier to topple a government than to reform a culture. Easier to chant in unison than to practice integrity in solitude. That is why Rumi’s reflection feels so painfully relevant today: “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

But who dares embrace such wisdom in a world addicted to spectacle? Protesters crave the rush of toppling statues; politicians crave the applause of slogans; societies crave the catharsis of drama.

Real change, however, is boring. It is gradual. It is discipline repeated across generations. It is education reformed, justice consistently delivered, institutions patiently strengthened. It is the slow erosion of corruption, not the fiery drama of regime collapse.

If change is the only permanent thing in this world, then delusion is its constant companion. Perhaps the task for South Asia, and indeed for humanity, is to finally confront this paradox: Not to abandon change as an illusion, but to ground it in self-reflection.

Revolutions without reformation are fireworks without light. They burn bright, they stun the skies, they fill the air with smoke -- and then, darkness returns.

The uprisings in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka teach us something invaluable. People can force the doors of power open. They can drag dictators out, they can dismantle dynasties, and they can rewrite constitutions. But if those very people do not change themselves -- their habits, their compromises, their tolerance for corruption -- then the delusion of change will continue its cruel cycle.

The world is indeed changing. Climate, technology, geopolitics -- everything is in motion. But whether societies transform with that change or merely chase its illusions will determine the true destiny of nations.

In the end, perhaps Heraclitus and Rumi are not contradictions but companions. Change is inevitable, but wisdom demands that it begins within us. For without that, every uprising risks becoming not a revolution, but merely another rotation of the same wheel of delusion.

HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].