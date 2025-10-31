The need for media and information literacy

As the world continues to become more and more digital, with artificial intelligence changing how we live our lives and information flowing ceaselessly across multiple platforms, the ability to critically access, evaluate, and use media content is more vital than ever.

This is particularly true for a nation such as ours - one navigating complex political and social landscapes. As a country that continues to see rapid digital transformation and increasing internet penetration, and the rising tide of misinformation and disinformation that comes with this digitization, it is vital that citizens therefore are able to discern fact from fiction.

We are to have an election - one we hope will be free and fair - after almost two decades, and the democratic process can only be strengthened when voters are informed by accurate, timely, and reliable information. Having media and information literacy will equip our citizens with the critical thinking skills needed to navigate electoral campaigns, identify propaganda, and engage in responsible dialogue.

To that end, we hope that our future leaders understand the value of integrating media and information literacy into educational curricula. Together with more public awareness initiatives, we need our people to be able to navigate the digital world and be wary of the bad actors who are looking to spread disinformation and breed unrest.

Ensuring our citizens are media and information literate is not just about our present but more so about securing Bangladesh’s democratic future. We are now living in a world that changes more every year than ever before - and we must be prepared for these changes.