A bitter pill to swallow

This proliferation of counterfeit and fake medicines plays a major role in eroding trust in our healthcare

File image of medicines. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2024, 11:11 AM

Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry has emerged as among the most notable success stories for the nation, supplying affordable medicines to millions while also exporting to markets worldwide. With that said, it is a shame that counterfeit and substandard drugs continue to be rampant , putting countless lives at risk.

This proliferation of counterfeit and fake medicines plays a major role in eroding public trust in our already shaky healthcare system. At the same time, the hard-earned reputation of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry is also further tarnished, ultimately jeopardizing export markets and thereby, our overall economic growth.

Urgent action is thus the need of the hour to stem this toxic tide. Regulatory bodies must not only be empowered with resources and authority to conduct rigorous inspections, but also incentivized and guided to treat the matter with the urgency it warrants. Manufacturers on their part must also implement robust quality control measures and, once again, be given no reason to lack transparency.

Above all, however, we must be able to rely on the police and other law enforcement to identify those who are responsible for perpetuating these heinous operations. The fact that there appears to be a challenge with regard to stopping these operations is no excuse.

Regardless of who these individuals are, or how well they may be connected, we must bring them to book. Any and all individuals who are responsible for such nefarious undertakings, who in the name of money-making, put the lives of Bangladeshis in grave danger deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Bangladesh continues to make remarkable strides in overall health and access to affordable medicines for its citizens. We cannot allow this progress to be undermined by the greed of a few.

Healthcare Pharmaceutical Industry Medicine
