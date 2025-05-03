Securing our future health

Of the numerous achievements Bangladesh has made since its inception as a nation five and a half decades ago, our public health journey arguably deserves the most credit.



From a war-torn nation that could barely keep its citizens fed and alive, especially its children, we have made numerous strides when it comes to ensuring better health for our children and therefore our citizens -- strides that have been acknowledged and lauded globally.



Among the most important components of this turnaround has been the focus on immunization for children; since the launch of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in 1979, we have achieved a dramatic rise in fully immunized children -- from a mere 2% to an impressive 81.6% today.



Yet, as we look back at the aftermath of World Immunization Week 2025, it is deeply concerning that nearly half a million children remain under-immunized or entirely unvaccinated, exposing stark disparities that threaten our future health and prosperity.



There is no questioning the impact of immunization; the EPI saves an estimated 94,000 lives and prevents five million child illnesses annually, delivering a remarkable $25 return for every $1 invested. Vaccines are a cornerstone of economic development, reducing the burden on families and the healthcare system, and allowing children to thrive and contribute to society.



Given global volatility, sustained investment and innovation for immunization are becoming ever more critical. This means securing vaccine supply chains while also leveraging digital tools for outreach and monitoring as the first steps, while remaining on top of the challenges we continue to face such as human resource constraints, immunization gaps in urban slums, and access barriers in hard-to-reach areas.

Immunization remains among the most effective life-saving tools available. For Bangladesh to have a healthier and more resilient future, we must strive to leave no child behind.