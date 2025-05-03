Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Securing our future health

We must strive to leave no child behind

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 May 2025, 09:47 AM

Of the numerous achievements Bangladesh has made since its inception as a nation five and a half decades ago, our public health journey arguably deserves the most credit.

From a war-torn nation that could barely keep its citizens fed and alive, especially its children, we have made numerous strides when it comes to ensuring better health for our children and therefore our citizens -- strides that have been acknowledged and lauded globally.

Among the most important components of this turnaround has been the focus on immunization for children; since the launch of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in 1979, we have achieved a dramatic rise in fully immunized children -- from a mere 2% to an impressive 81.6% today.

Yet, as we look back at the aftermath of World Immunization Week 2025, it is deeply concerning that nearly half a million children remain under-immunized or entirely unvaccinated, exposing stark disparities that threaten our future health and prosperity.

There is no questioning the impact of immunization; the EPI saves an estimated 94,000 lives and prevents five million child illnesses annually, delivering a remarkable $25 return for every $1 invested. Vaccines are a cornerstone of economic development, reducing the burden on families and the healthcare system, and allowing children to thrive and contribute to society.

Given global volatility, sustained investment and innovation for immunization are becoming ever more critical. This means securing vaccine supply chains while also leveraging digital tools for outreach and monitoring as the first steps, while remaining on top of the challenges we continue to face such as human resource constraints, immunization gaps in urban slums, and access barriers in hard-to-reach areas.

Immunization remains among the most effective life-saving tools available. For Bangladesh to have a healthier and more resilient future, we must strive to leave no child behind.

Topics:

Healthcare
Read More

Ensuring healthcare for marginalized communities

Mobilizing our resources

Midwives: Delivering amidst climate crises

A bitter pill to swallow

Prescribing a short and sweet life

Where is the accountability in Bangladesh’s healthcare?

Latest News

Temperatures likely to rise across country

Six crushed to death in India temple stampede

Hefazat-e-Islam rally: Thousands gather at Suhrawardy Udyan

Khulna University students protest over assault on a teacher

Bangladesh caught in gambling wave

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x