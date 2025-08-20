Sculpting a legacy: Remembering Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan

On a sunny Wednesday in Gazipur, the hum of the Summit 464 MW Power Plant mingled with quiet footsteps on gravel paths. Guests wandered through a landscape where twisted metal and bronze came alive, forming human figures, birds, and abstract forms that seemed to breathe with history. This was the Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park, a place where the legacy of Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan continues to inspire.

The guided tour was led by Ivy Zaman, sculptor and wife of the later professor. She paused at each work, sharing stories of the artist’s vision. “He lives on through his works. Through this sculpture park, his presence will continue for many more years,” she said, her voice both proud and wistful.

The park itself tells a story of transformation. Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder of Summit Group, recalled how the idea began. “One day, while sitting in the office, Hamid Bhai said he wanted to do something big. I told him about the piles of unused metal at our power plant. I suggested he could create something from that.” With patient hands, the professor turned discarded scrap into art, giving birth to Bangladesh’s largest sculpture park. “He worked day and night,” Khan remembered. “He taught us that art is born from labor, and it elevates humanity.”

Peers, students, and art enthusiasts gathered, all drawn by the magnetic pull of his work. Nasimul Khabir Duke, Chairman of Dhaka University’s Sculpture Department, called him a pioneer. Former DU dean Nisar Hossain noted, “Not a single one of his works was ever the same; he always wanted to create in a new way.” Engineer Mainul Abedin added, “His influence goes beyond sculpture; he will remain part of Bangladesh’s history.”

Born in 1946, Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan’s talent first shone through Remembrance 71, a poignant group of bronze sculptures commemorating the Liberation War. Over four decades, he explored the same theme in countless forms, capturing the heroic Muktijoddha, birds in flight, and the enduring spirit of freedom. His works grace major landmarks in Bangladesh, including Banga Bhaban, and international sites such as Seoul Olympic Park.

The park, inaugurated in 2019, houses 86 of his sculptures. Each one tells a story of imagination and dedication, of a man who saw beauty where others saw metal scraps. Though Prof Hamiduzzaman passed away on July 20 this year, the echo of his vision remains in the curves and textures of bronze and steel, inspiring anyone who walks these paths to see the world through his eyes.

In Gazipur, in the shadow of industry, art lives. And through it, so does Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan.