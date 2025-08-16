Standard Bank holds 26th AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC was held on Thursday at Police Convention Hall, Eskaton Garden Road, Ramna, Dhaka.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Vice Chairman AKM Abdul Alim, director & founder vice chairman Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, directors Mohammad Manjur Alam, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Jhahedul Alam, independent director Golam Hafiz Ahmed, chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee Muhammad Saifullah, managing director Md Habibur Rahman, chief financial officer Mohammad Salah Uddin, observers from DSE and CSE Saidur Rahman Bhuiyan & Alamgir Kabir consecutively and a significant number of shareholders, guests, well-wishers and external auditor of the bank participated in the meeting.

Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary, conducted the meeting.

Annual Report 2024 and Director’s Report along with an overview of the bank’s various activities during the year and its future plans were presented in the meeting.

Chairman of the bank expressed his gratitude towards the shareholders and guests for their gracious presence and whole hearted support.

He expressed his optimism that the bank’s profits would further increase in the future and will offer attractive dividends, and urged all employees to work diligently towards achieving this goal.

Managing director Md Habibur Rahman welcomed all the guests and participants at the beginning of the meeting.

All agenda including the annual financial statements & audit report of the last fiscal year were unanimously approved in the meeting.