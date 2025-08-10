Brac Bank strengthens engagement with remittance recipients across Bangladesh

Brac Bank recently organized a series of customer engagement programmes with remittance beneficiaries in multiple districts across the country.

The sessions, held in remittance-prone districts of Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Chandpur, Sylhet and Comilla, are part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to promote its Probashi Banking services.

These initiatives aim to educate beneficiaries on the effective utilisation of remittance funds sent by their expatriate family members and raise awareness about the advantages of using formal and legal remittance channels.

The interactive customer gatherings, which included courtyard ‘Uthan Boithok’ sessions and branch-level events, brought together both existing and potential remittance recipients and senders.

During these sessions, participants were introduced to the features and benefits of Brac Bank’s ‘Probashi Poribar’ and ‘Tara Probashi Poribar’ accounts.

The importance of sending remittances through legal channels, as opposed to informal methods like hundi, was emphasized.

Customers were also informed about how to maximise their foreign currency income and the risks associated with informal money transfer systems.

The events received enthusiastic participation and appreciation, resulting in hundreds of new accounts being opened during the campaign period.

Participants expressed strong interest in Brac Bank’s digital innovations, such as the Astha app, SME Shabolombi Loan, and other remittance-focused services tailored to their needs.

Commenting on these initiatives, Md Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury and financial institutions, said: “Our priority is to accelerate remittance inflow in the country by providing remittance beneficiaries with the best banking services. We have tailored our banking services in a way that will not only increase remittance inflow but also encourage customers to use banking channels instead of illegal ones.”

These engagement programs reflect Brac Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion and its role in building a more secure and sustainable remittance ecosystem for Bangladesh.