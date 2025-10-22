Walton’s smart inverter chillers used at 2 top Singapore hospitals

Bangladesh’s Superbrand Walton’s air-cooled chiller ACs enriched with smart inverter technology are being used at Singapore’s two renowned hospitals- Mount Elizabeth Hospital and General Hospital.

Authorities concerned said that this move is not only a great news for Bangladesh’s export sector; it is also a milestone in showcasing country’s technological development, progress, and capability in producing and marketing high-tech products in the global market.

Sources said that Flair M&E Private Ltd, a renowned organization in Singapore’s air conditioning sector, and also a business partner of Walton in Singapore, has already installed smart inverter chillers at the process cooling of General Hospital.

The company also installing Walton chillers at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Walton AC’s Chief Business Officer (CBO) Md Tanvir Rahman informed that previously, basic raw materials for ACs were imported from Singapore. Installation of Walton AC at those of the prestigious hospitals of that country is a matter of great honor and pride not only for Walton but also for Bangladesh. Flair M&E Private Ltd is also installing Walton brand’s Chiller and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) ACs at various other infrastructures in Singapore.

Not only Chillers, Walton is the first and only manufacturer of VRF air conditioners in Bangladesh, inaugurating the country’s first VRF AC manufacturing factory in 2020.

This move positions Bangladesh as the ninth country in the world with its own VRF AC manufacturing capabilities.

Walton is now also investing heavily on residential and commercial AC with huge investment in research and innovation sector. In continuation of these efforts, AI, IoT and environment-friendly energy efficient technology and feature are being added in the products.

Features of VRF AC include Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger (BPHE) for cooling excellence, refrigerant PCB cooling technology that leads the motherboard overheating which affects the system stability and this system ideal for large installations and complex projects with combination of 130% ratio and 100-meter length.

It has several other features like auto-dust removal, load sharing technology etc.

Chillers’ features include inverter compressor, smart control system (PLC and touch screen), low noise while in operation and automatic protection. Walton AC ensures compliance with international and local certifications such as ISO 14001, RoHS, ISO 45001, CE, and BSTI and there are built-in safety systems and testing at NUSDAT-UTS lab guarantee top-level safety and quality. All these measures reflect Walton’s commitment to sustainability and user safety.

Walton now is focusing on the expansion of export markets aiming to be a leading global brand through making Bangladesh a hub of manufacturing state-of-the-art technology and environment friendly electronics products.

To achieve this goal, Walton is working relentlessly to expand brand business in over 100 countries. Walton is doing brand business in more than 50 countries including countries in Asia, middle east, Africa, Europe and America.

The electronics giant also leads to significant foreign currency earnings through exporting VRF, chiller and commercial ACs.