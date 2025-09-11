Thursday, September 11, 2025

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

This landmark reflects the trust of Bangladeshi customers in Hyundai’s world-class quality, advanced technology, and customer-first service standards

Update : 11 Sep 2025, 04:29 PM

Hyundai, a global pioneer in future mobility, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the no. 1 top-selling brand in brand-new passenger vehicles in Bangladesh.

This landmark reflects the trust of Bangladeshi customers in Hyundai’s world-class quality, advanced technology, and customer-first service standards.

With over 3,000 brand-new passenger vehicles on the road, Hyundai is redefining Bangladesh’s automotive landscape by making premium mobility more accessible, reliable, and innovative.

From powerful SUVs like the Palisade, Santa Fe, and Tucson, to the highly popular CRETA Grand and CRETA, along with stylish sedans such as the Sonata and Elantra, and modern MPVs including Stargazer, Staria, and H1 — every Hyundai vehicle embodies quality, innovation, and trust.

Through its exclusive strategic partner Fair Technology Ltd., Hyundai has become the preferred choice for modern mobility in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has stepped into a new era of automotive manufacturing with globally renowned Hyundai vehicles now being produced locally at Hi-Tech Park, Gazipur by Fair Technology.

Young Bangladeshi talents are building these world-class vehicles, contributing to the country’s industrial transformation.

To ensure nationwide accessibility and customer satisfaction, Fair Technology | Hyundai has established 9 showrooms and 5 service centers across Dhaka, Chittagong, and Bogra.

Customers enjoy seamless support through Hyundai’s dedicated hotline 09613-505080, which offers 24/7 roadside assistance, mobile service units, and convenient digital booking.

Each facility reflects Hyundai’s global brand standards, ensuring an elevated experience from consultation to delivery and beyond.

As the No. 1 top-selling brand in brand-new passenger vehicles, Hyundai continues to lead with innovation, trust, and performance in Bangladesh.

Fair Technology has also introduced customer-friendly programs such as assured buy-back, exchange offers, and exclusive ownership benefits — making Hyundai vehicles smarter, safer, and more sustainable for the future of mobility.

