Expatriates sent $2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August

Bangladesh received $2.08 billion in remittances in the first 27 days of August.

In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent $1.97 billion. It means inward remittance flow grew by 5.9% in comparison with the first 27 days of August 2024.

The expatriates have sent $4.56 billion in remittances so far (July to August 27, 2025) in the current fiscal year 2025-26. In the previous fiscal year, expatriates sent $3.88 billion in remittances during the same period. Accordingly, remittances have grown by 17.5% in the current fiscal year so far.

The gross foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh rose to $31 billion, while it was $26 billion plus according to the IMF standard BPM6.

The expatriates sent a record $2.48 billion remittance in July (the first month) of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The FY2024-25 fiscal year also saw a record-breaking remittance inflow, with a total of $30.33 billion. This represents a 27% increase from the $23.74 billion received in the FY2023-24, setting a new all-time high for a single fiscal year.