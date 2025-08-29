Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Expatriates sent $2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August

In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent $1.97 billion

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 12:20 AM

Bangladesh received $2.08 billion in remittances in the first 27 days of August.

In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent $1.97 billion. It means inward remittance flow grew by 5.9% in comparison with the first 27 days of August 2024.

The expatriates have sent $4.56 billion in remittances so far (July to August 27, 2025) in the current fiscal year 2025-26. In the previous fiscal year, expatriates sent $3.88 billion in remittances during the same period. Accordingly, remittances have grown by 17.5% in the current fiscal year so far.

The gross foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh rose to $31 billion, while it was $26 billion plus according to the IMF standard BPM6.

The expatriates sent a record $2.48 billion remittance in July (the first month) of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The FY2024-25 fiscal year also saw a record-breaking remittance inflow, with a total of $30.33 billion. This represents a 27% increase from the $23.74 billion received in the FY2023-24, setting a new all-time high for a single fiscal year.

Topics:

Remittance
Read More

Highest ever remittance of $3.29bn in March

January remittance up 3% year-on-year

Governor: Good governance has stopped money laundering

Remittance inflow hits $2.3bn in Oct

Remittance boycott putting significant pressure on reserves

Foreign income sees violence-induced setback

Latest News

SAU students end blockade at Agargaon after one hour; Traffic resumes

Forex reserves stand at $31.18b

BSF DG: Illegally entering Bangladeshis handed over to BGB respectfully

El Turkito: Serving deshi-style tacos and doner wraps

Working group formed to address engineers' demands

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x