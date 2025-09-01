Monday, September 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh receives 2.42b remittances August

The remittance flow grew by 8.9% in August 2025 compared with August 2024

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 06:54 PM

Bangladesh received $2.42 billion in inward remittances in August. In the same period of the previous year, the expatriates sent $2.22 billion. It means remittance flow grew by 8.9% in August 2025 compared with August 2024.

The expatriates have sent $4.9 billion in remittances in July and August in the current fiscal year 2025-26. In the previous fiscal year, expatriates sent $4.13 billion in remittances. Accordingly, remittances have grown by 18.4%.

The gross foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh rose to $31 billion, while it was $26 billion plus according to the IMF standard BPM6.

The expatriates sent a record $2.48 billion remittance in July (the first month) of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The FY2024-25 fiscal year saw a record-breaking remittance inflow, with a total of $30.33 billion. 

Topics:

DollarRemittanceExpatriates
