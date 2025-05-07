Shikho raises funds from Startup Bangladesh, prominent local investors

Shikho, one of the leading forces shaping the future of EdTech in Bangladesh, has announced new investment from Startup Bangladesh Limited, the government’s flagship venture capital firm under the ICT Division.

The round also included participation from prominent local investors Wasikur Rahman, Kazi Zeeshan Rabeth Hasan, and Kazi Zahin Shahpar Hasan, pushing the company’s total funding past $8 million.

Shikho, founded by Shahir Chowdhury, has become a transformative force in Bangladesh’s education landscape, creating curriculum-aligned, high-quality digital content and AI-powered learning tools—all delivered in Bangla and optimized for mobile-first access.

“Having the government's backing is a milestone moment,” said Shahir Chowdhury, CEO and Founder of Shikho.

“It validates the work we’ve done so far, and more importantly, where we’re headed. With AI accelerating, the potential to reinvent how students learn, while empowering teachers and transforming schools, is now very real.”

At a formal signing ceremony in Dhaka, Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of the ICT Division and chairman of the board at Startup Bangladesh, said: “Education is a cornerstone of our national development strategy. Shikho’s work aligns perfectly with our ambition to foster digital learning solutions that are scalable, inclusive, and impactful. By backing homegrown innovators like Shikho, we are investing in the future of learning and ensuring that technology empowers every student across the nation.”

With this momentum, Shikho is doubling down on its mission to build inclusive, AI-driven learning tools that are accessible to students and teachers in both urban and rural communities, pushing Bangladesh closer to a modern, technology-enabled education system.