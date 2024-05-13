From radio to touchscreens: The transformation of the car infotainment systems

Imagine cruising through the streets of Dhaka in the early 2000s, wind in your hair, in your trusty 90s Toyota Corolla. Suddenly, the air crackles with the excitement of radio waves – the birth of in-car entertainment! And so began a journey that transformed road trips forever.

In the groovy 1980s, cassette players brought a funky upgrade, letting drivers pop in mixtapes and groove down the highway. Then, compact discs arrived, offering crystal-clear sound and skip-free listening, turning road trips into unforgettable music marathons.

But the real game-changer came in the 21st century with touchscreen technology ruling the car tech kingdom. With a swipe and tap, drivers access a treasure trove of entertainment, navigation, and communication right from their dashboard – like having a smartphone on wheels.

Voice recognition became the superhero of hands-free driving, allowing drivers to keep their focus on the road while commanding their car to do everything from making calls to playing podcasts.

Connectivity took centre stage with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and smartphone integration, turning vehicles into extensions of our digital lives, syncing seamlessly with smartphones for music streaming and calls.

So, next time you hit the road, savour the adventure through the incredible evolution of in-car infotainment systems that have revolutionized the way we experience the open road.