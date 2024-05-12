Sunday, May 12, 2024

Sunsilk re-launches with superior product 'Sparkle'

Sunsilk has also launched a new TVC to spread the new news of superiority

Update : 12 May 2024, 06:11 PM

To cater to the evolving demands of Bangladeshi consumers, Sunsilk has re-launched itself with a superior product and more premium pack.

This product is committed to be the number one choice for stunning black shine.

Sunsilk has also launched a new TVC to spread the new news of superiority.

The new product is available nationwide for the consumers to experience.

Sunsilk is the most loved hair care brand in Bangladesh. Sunsilk has been the most reliable option for women’s hair care routine since 1982, habituating Bangladeshi women to using shampoo.

Since its inception, Sunsilk has embraced the longing of Bangladeshi women’s desire to have shiny black hair, while continuously transforming itself.

