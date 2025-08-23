WFP’s Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau to visit Rohingya camp on Wednesday

Carl Skau, WFP’s deputy executive director and chief operating officer, will visit the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.

His visit follows the stakeholders’ dialogue on the Rohingya situation, organized by the Government of Bangladesh in Cox’s Bazar from Monday to Tuesday, marking the eighth anniversary of the Rohingya influx, said a press release.

Besides, Skau will also visit Dhaka and expected to be available for media interviews on Friday.

Carl Skau leads the organization’s overall coordination, strategic direction, humanitarian diplomacy and support for field operations.

He also supports corporate efforts to maximize WFP’s inter-agency collaboration and partnerships.

Carl Skau has over 20 years of experience working in diplomacy, humanitarian affairs, peace-building and development across different regions and organizations.

He is a recognized and experienced leader with a track record in forging strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships, mobilizing resources, international negotiations, strategic communications and leading and motivating empowered and diverse teams.