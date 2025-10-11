Saturday, October 11, 2025

Prof Yunus heads to Rome for UN food summit

Prof Yunus will speak at WFF and meet global leaders to discuss food security, poverty, and sustainability

File image of Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: UNB
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 04:39 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to depart for Rome on Sunday to participate in the flagship event of the World Food Forum (WFF), hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

According to Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Prof Yunus and his delegation will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at approximately 11:30am.

During the visit, Prof Yunus will deliver a keynote address at the main session of the WFF and hold bilateral meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and senior officials from various international organizations.

Discussions are expected to center on pressing global challenges including food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

The WFF, held at FAO Headquarters in Rome from October 11 to 17, serves as a global platform for policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and shape the future of food systems.

Prof Yunus’s participation is seen as a reflection of Bangladesh’s active engagement in international dialogue on development and sustainability.

He is scheduled to return to Dhaka on Wednesday.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusRomeUnited Nations World Food Program (WFP)
