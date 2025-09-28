Gas pipeline bursts in Tangail, 14,000 consumers without supply

In Tangail, gas supply to around 14,000 consumers in two upazilas has been cut off after the main transmission pipeline of Titas Gas burst.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Shibpur area of Sadar upazila.

A total of 15 gas stations and 35 factories in the Mirzapur industrial zone are also without supply.

Meanwhile, as the electricity poles of Palli Bidyut were located over the gas pipeline, around 0.2 million customers in Sadar, Nagarpur, and Delduar upazilas are without electricity. Workers are carrying out repair work to restore supply, causing suffering to consumers.

Engineer Md Sanowar Hossain, general manager of Tangail Palli Bidyut Samity, said that an electricity pole was situated on top of the gas line. After the accident, work began to remove the pole. Currently, around 200,000 customers in three upazilas are without power.

Ramzan Ali Munna, assistant engineer of the Tangail Titas Gas office, said gas supply has been cut off in Sadar and Mirzapur upazilas. Repair work is underway, but it will take time to fully restore supply.