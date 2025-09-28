Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gas pipeline bursts in Tangail, 14,000 consumers without supply

Currently, around 200,000 customers in three upazilas are without power, says Engineer Sanowar Hossain

In Tangail, gas supply to around 14,000 consumers in two upazilas has been cut off after the main transmission pipeline of Titas Gas burst. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:19 PM

In Tangail, gas supply to around 14,000 consumers in two upazilas has been cut off after the main transmission pipeline of Titas Gas burst.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Shibpur area of Sadar upazila.

A total of 15 gas stations and 35 factories in the Mirzapur industrial zone are also without supply. 

Meanwhile, as the electricity poles of Palli Bidyut were located over the gas pipeline, around 0.2 million customers in Sadar, Nagarpur, and Delduar upazilas are without electricity. Workers are carrying out repair work to restore supply, causing suffering to consumers.

Engineer Md Sanowar Hossain, general manager of Tangail Palli Bidyut Samity, said that an electricity pole was situated on top of the gas line. After the accident, work began to remove the pole. Currently, around 200,000 customers in three upazilas are without power.

Ramzan Ali Munna, assistant engineer of the Tangail Titas Gas office, said gas supply has been cut off in Sadar and Mirzapur upazilas. Repair work is underway, but it will take time to fully restore supply.

Topics:

Titas GasTangailPalli Bidyut Samity
Read More

27-year-old woman tortured tied to tree over marital dispute in Tangail

Mawlana Bhashani university registrar removed amid student protest

One child drowns, another goes missing in Louhajang River in Tangail

31-year-old killed in Tangail mob beating

Titas Gas conducts mobile courts in Narayanganj, Keraniganj

Teen girl dies after falling from train roof in Tangail

Latest News

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x