Govt expects 21m cubic feet gas from Kailashtila gas well-8 per day

  • The primary gas reserve is 25-40 billion cubic feet (cft) at Horizon-4 layer
  • The price of the gas is Tk1620 crore
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 May 2024, 06:56 PM

The government expects that natural gas from Kailashtila gas well-8 will be added to the national grid shortly.

The primary gas reserve at Kailashtila gas well-8 is 25-40 billion cubic feet (cft) at Horizon-4 layer, which was added to the reserve. The price of the gas is Tk1620 crore.

The government expects that 21 million cubic feet gas per day will be added to the national grid, as the Gas Field successfully completed digging work.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that the gas was found through work-over of the well.

According to ministry information, Sylhet Gas Field started digging of well-8 from January 11, 2024 and dug 3500 meters.

The state minister said the government has taken initiative to dig and work over different wells and prospective areas for mineral resources, especially natural gas.

gas field
