Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Nahid: NCP to contest all 300 seats with ‘Shapla koli’

‘Those who want new leadership and a new Bangladesh may join us,’ Nahid says

File image of Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 10:32 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will contest all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national election with the Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud) symbol, the party’s convener Nahid Islam has announced.

In a video message on Tuesday night, Nahid congratulated the nation on the party’s registration with the Election Commission and the allocation of its electoral symbol. He said honest and patriotic candidates will be nominated, with the full list to be published within this month.

“Those who want new leadership and a new Bangladesh may join us,” Nahid said.

He added that obtaining the registration had been a difficult process. “We had to go through indescribable hardship to get this registration. Although we requested the Shapla symbol, the Commission did not initially approve it, leading to a kind of cold struggle. Finally, we have received the Shapla Kali symbol,” he said, congratulating those involved in the effort.

Referring to the party’s recent activities, Nahid said the NCP organized a “July March” across the country, demanding recognition of the July certificate and trial of genocide. “People gave us spontaneous support there. I hope we will receive massive public backing in the national election as well,” he added.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh PoliticsBangladesh electionNational Citizen Party
