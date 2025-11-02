BNP announces 10-day program to mark November 7

BNP on Sunday announced a 10-day program to observe with due respect "National Revolution and Solidarity Day", marking the "Civil-Military Uprising" on November 7, 1975.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programs at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies.

He said the observance of the day will begin on Wednesday with a discussion organized by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and end on November 13.

As part of the programs, he said the party flag will be hoisted atop all BNP offices across the country on the morning of Friday, while senior BNP leaders will place wreaths and offer surah fateha at the grave of late president and party founder Ziaur Rahman at 10am.

The BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units will also hold a rally the same day, starting from the party’s Nayapaltan central office at 3pm. All district and upazila units of the party will bring out rallies on the same day.

Besides, BNP’s associate bodies and all units across the country will organize various programs, including discussions, cultural events, photo exhibitions, distribution of educational materials among orphan students, release of documentaries through electronic and print media, and on Facebook, YouTube, and online platforms.

Supplements will also be published in newspapers across the country to mark the day with due respect.

On November 12, the party will arrange a discussion at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.

Amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians on November 7, 1975, jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

Speaking at the press conference, Fakhrul said November 7 is a very important day in the political and national history of Bangladesh, as it brought a historic change in the country’s politics.

He said the unprecedented unity of the people and soldiers on that day paved the way for Ziaur Rahman to enter politics and rebuild the country through major economic reforms.

“That’s why November 7 is very important to us. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the people and soldiers’ revolution. We want to make this day memorable and move forward with the philosophy of November 7,” Fakhrul said.