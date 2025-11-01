Fakhrul slams Jamaat for ‘spreading lies’ to mislead people ahead of election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday accused Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami of misleading the public by spreading lies about the upcoming national election.

“A party is saying BNP wants to delay the election but it is they who are actually trying to derail the polls,” he said while speaking at a rally of freedom fighters.

The pro-BNP platform Jatiotabadi Muktijoddha Dal organized the rally titled “The upcoming national parliament election is essential to protect freedom, sovereignty and democracy” at the National Press Club, marking the upcoming National Revolution and Solidarity Day on November 7.

Fakhrul said BNP has never called for delaying the election. “We have always said the election should be held as soon as possible. So, I would like to tell them—do not deceive people with lies or try to mislead the public.”

Referring to a recent remark by Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Fakhrul said the Jamaat leader wrongly blamed BNP for obstructing the election.

“In reality, it is you who have created the obstacles. You are now demanding PR (proportional representation), which was never part of the discussions. You are forming alliances, taking to the streets, and issuing threats that if it is not done your way, the election won’t happen. Don’t think people are foolish,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said the country is passing through a very critical time. “This is a test for us—how patiently we can face this period and ensure that the election is held.”

Reacting to a recent comment by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the BNP leader said: “He himself said there could be attacks at any time. He should have clearly mentioned from where such attacks might come and who would carry them out.”

He said the nation is ready to resist any attack and face any conspiracy or evil force. “I want to make it clear—the people of this country cannot be defeated through fear or threats. The people of Bangladesh want democracy and a democratic system.”

Fakhrul alleged that some forces who once opposed the Liberation War are now trying to distort the history of 1971. “A force that stood against independence in 1971 is now trying to downplay 1971 and glorify the July 2024 mass uprising.”

He said BNP made huge sacrifices and faced severe repression during the long struggle against what he called Sheikh Hasina’s fascist rule, which led to the success of the July uprising. “So, if anyone now wants to take sole credit for it, we are not willing to accept that.”

The BNP leader said his party does not want division, but “some people and some forces are trying, in a planned way, to create division in society.”

“They want us to forget 1971. Their goal is to deny that Bangladesh became an independent and sovereign state through struggle and war. We want to make it clear—there is no room for forgetting 1971,” he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said the interim government formed after the mass uprising seems indifferent to recognizing the contributions of freedom fighters.

He said there are visible attempts to undermine the Liberation War and erase its spirit from the nation’s memory.

Hafiz warned that living freedom fighters would resist any move to distort the Liberation War or glorify anti-liberation forces.

He hoped the government would hold an election as promised and form an elected parliament where the July Charter would be implemented.

The BNP leader, however, said nothing should be added to the July Charter without agreement among all political parties.

He said the next parliament will be the centre of the country’s politics and development, where elected representatives will decide which reforms are needed for the nation’s progress.

Hafiz also warned that a certain quarter is conspiring to delay or disrupt the national election and urged the people and freedom fighters to unite and resist such efforts.