Thursday, October 30, 2025

Rizvi: Hasina still conspiring to obstruct election from abroad

Rizvi criticized a party, saying it seeks advantage despite joining the 2024 movement

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaking at inauguration of BNP’s new membership and renewal campaign at Heritage Resort, Narsingdi, on October 29, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 09:52 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday said the former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina is still trying to disrupt the upcoming national election, even while staying abroad.

“Sheikh Hasina is still engaged in various conspiracies to block the election. She keeps issuing directives to make sure the polls do not take place,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the information while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the BNP’s new membership and renewal campaign at Heritage Resort in Narsingdi,

Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the entire nation has united in line with the legacy of the Zia family, which led to the 24th mass uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina to "flee the country", he claimed.

Criticizing a political party, Rizvi said the party is now trying to fish in troubled waters despite participating in the 2024 movement.

“If you are an obstacle to the election, then what is the difference between you and the party that ran away?” he questioned.

