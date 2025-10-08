Sarjis: Crisis won't end without proper implementation of July Charter

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer for the northern region of the National Citizens' Party (NCP) has said the ongoing political crisis in the country will not be resolved unless the July Charter is properly implemented.

"The crisis won't go away until the July Charter is implemented properly," he told journalists after a coordination meeting with district and upazila-level NCP committees in Chapainawabganj town on Tuesday night.

Addressing issues surrounding the party's election symbol, Sarjis criticized the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of bias.

He claimed that the EC is unjustly withholding the "Shapla" (water lily) symbol from the NCP despite the party obtaining it legally.

"We've fulfilled all legal requirements to get the Shapla. If you're still not giving it, that shows an autocratic attitude," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming national elections in February, Sarjis stressed the importance of mobilizing grassroots support.

"We are traveling to build momentum and inspire our leaders and workers. If we can complete this tour successfully, we are confident that the NCP will either form the government or serve as a strong opposition in the next parliament," he said.

The meeting was presided over by Alaul Haque, Chief Coordinator of NCP Chapainawabganj District.

NCP Rajshahi Divisional Organizing Secretary Imran Emon attended as a special guest, along with local NCP leaders and workers.