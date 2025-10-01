Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged everyone to remain vigilant so that destructive forces cannot disrupt the Sharadiya Durga Puja festivities.

In a statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Wednesday, Fakhrul said: “On this year’s Sharadiya Durga Puja, I make a sincere call to all citizens of the country, irrespective of religion or caste, to maintain harmony and security. I call on everyone to remain vigilant so that the evil activities of destructive forces cannot in any way disrupt the festivities of Durga Puja.”

He noted that from medieval times to the present, Durga Puja has been celebrated as both a social and cultural festival while retaining its religious essence. “A religious festival is never confined within a communal circle; a festival transcends boundaries and is celebrated with all people. It inspires the human soul with a sense of unity,” he said.

“The Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami are the biggest religious and social festivals of the Hindu community. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm congratulations to all followers of the Hindu faith. I wish for their continued happiness, peace, and welfare,” Fakhrul added.

He said Durga Puja holds a radiant and special place in the lives of Bengali-speaking Hindus, carrying a long tradition of glory in Bangladesh. Describing Goddess Durga as a symbol of strength and courage, he said festivals around the world spread joy and goodwill.

“There are no restrictions on the grounds of a festival. It is a place of gathering for all people. The history and heritage that spring from the very soil of Bangladesh embrace religious freedom and values. The central message of Durga Puja is the triumph of good over evil. Durga, in her glorious mission, recognizes evil and resists it,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul further said: “Communal harmony is a part of our national tradition. We are all Bangladeshis—this is our pride, and our only identity.”