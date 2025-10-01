Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

'Communal harmony is a part of our national tradition. We are all Bangladeshis—this is our pride, and our only identity, he says

File image of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 04:57 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged everyone to remain vigilant so that destructive forces cannot disrupt the Sharadiya Durga Puja festivities.

In a statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Wednesday, Fakhrul said: “On this year’s Sharadiya Durga Puja, I make a sincere call to all citizens of the country, irrespective of religion or caste, to maintain harmony and security. I call on everyone to remain vigilant so that the evil activities of destructive forces cannot in any way disrupt the festivities of Durga Puja.”

He noted that from medieval times to the present, Durga Puja has been celebrated as both a social and cultural festival while retaining its religious essence. “A religious festival is never confined within a communal circle; a festival transcends boundaries and is celebrated with all people. It inspires the human soul with a sense of unity,” he said.

“The Sharadiya Durga Puja and Bijoya Dashami are the biggest religious and social festivals of the Hindu community. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm congratulations to all followers of the Hindu faith. I wish for their continued happiness, peace, and welfare,” Fakhrul added.

He said Durga Puja holds a radiant and special place in the lives of Bengali-speaking Hindus, carrying a long tradition of glory in Bangladesh. Describing Goddess Durga as a symbol of strength and courage, he said festivals around the world spread joy and goodwill.

“There are no restrictions on the grounds of a festival. It is a place of gathering for all people. The history and heritage that spring from the very soil of Bangladesh embrace religious freedom and values. The central message of Durga Puja is the triumph of good over evil. Durga, in her glorious mission, recognizes evil and resists it,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul further said: “Communal harmony is a part of our national tradition. We are all Bangladeshis—this is our pride, and our only identity.”

Topics:

BNPMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirDurga Puja
Read More

Asif Nazrul: No chance of lifting ban on Awami League in near future

Tarique: Religion belongs to individuals, state belongs to all

Sharmeen: All religious festivals will be fearless, joyful in New Bangladesh

Maha Navami Puja of Sharadiyo Durgotsab on Wednesday

BNP’s Moyeen Khan urges recognition of changed political reality

NTMC DG: Rumour monitoring tightened around Puja

Latest News

2 students go missing in Rangamati boat capsize

Dengue: Death toll hits 200 in 2025

Rumor Scanner: Myanmar's footage being used to mislead people in Khagrachhari

Govt to honor families of children killed in July movement

200 birds killed in Gazipur market fire

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x